The immoral, unjust and heinous treatment of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and the pernicious accusations leveled at his supporters:

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is (by all accounts provided by his attorneys) a political prisoner. After over one year in detention awaiting trial (German: Untersuchungshaft), a total misnomer and perversion of language and common sense, he has now been subjected to extraordinarily mendacious treatment, which his attorneys describe as torture. There is a long litany of abuse that he has had to endure while in the custody of the German state, both physical and psychological in character. This has been covered by a host of concerned parties and has recently gotten the attention of international human rights advocates.

What is less recognized and reported are the outrageous and increasingly pernicious intimations and accusations heaped on his supporters who have steadfastly professed his innocence and attempted to make this known to the wider public, including outside of Germany. Their varied, lawful and peaceful initiatives and demonstrations of support have now come into the sights of the authorities, who seek to denigrate and malign Reiner Fuellmich’s supporters in Germany just as they have maligned him without consequences for over a year in their custody.

Make no mistake about it. They do this strictly out of cowardice and because they are incapable of manifesting a moral compass as a corrective measure. They feel emboldened to cast a wide web of aspersions because they feel protected by the power of the state, and they hide under its skirt. Their intellectual and ethical inferiority in the face of actual justice, virtue and honor has been unmasked now. They have, in fact, completely unmasked themselves.

The supporters of Reiner Fuellmich are cynically cast into one mold and framed as distrupters, deniers of state legitimacy and even as dangers to societal order. They have been (so the badly written script goes) radicalized by Reiner Fuellmich’s ideas. One would never guess from the sight of his thoughtful, heterogenous support circles that these were a bunch of unreconstructed ne’er do wells. The reason for this is simple: What these supporters are being accused of is pure projection on the part of those aligned with the state apparatus who are wantonly casting such aspersions. Or, as we succinctly say in English: „Projection much?!”

It is time to get some adult supervision to wrest control from this odious mind set which has subverted the German spirit of reason, fairness and justice. The German people deserve much better, given their cultural heritage rooted in the Enlightenment. They deserve to think freely again.

—Joseph Molitorisz, PhD