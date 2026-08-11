The Other Side Of The Veil, Darnella Ford
"I Am A Bridge Between Both Worlds."
Alex woke me at 5 am and I couldn’t fall back asleep. I began listening to a video titled “Our Death Is Orchestrated,” and lay there listening attentively and taking notes, until it was over, and the sun came up.
This makes sense to me.
“Your journey is orchestrated, calculated, majestic, elevated, contemplated. Your soul has a plan, you are not here by accident.”
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“Everyone is a teacher.”
Returning to love is returning to sovreignty
We all have a heavenly soul that believed in us, that knew we would not break under this. That’s the sovereign attitude.
“Let’s learn to be here and find beauty and joy and grace and possibility in everyday life.”
Christians are supposed to reject soul travel, and certainly yoga. But I have a lot to learn from this woman. I couldn’t stop listening.
We never cease to exist, we come back.
Our deaths are not random. And when we die, we are never alone. But we must prepare. I knew, suddenly, that my mother had not been alone when she died—which had haunted me for years. I cried.
And time is vertical.
Everything happens.
No fear.
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"Everyone is a teacher' is quote from my son's poem which he wrote before he was killed by the drunk criminal illegal. Here is his entire poem:
'Tis the Duty of a Man'
by Roddy (Jude's son)
'Tis the duty of a man
Buried with misfortune
To rise above his hardships
And spread his arms to all men
Who were so unfortunate
To miss such sweet misfortune
For only through tribulations
And bitter complications
Does a man come to realize
That you are your brother's keeper
And in a world of diminishing size
Everyone's a teacher
Through your actions
Through your words
Even through your being
You lead men in herds
So walk the narrow path
And do not harden your heart
For true happiness you will have
If you play your part
Having died myself I can tell you that like the majority of NDE experiencers, I too no longer fear death. There is no such thing. You are never not 'you'. You're just no longer in your physical body.
And WOW! What a feeling. Its like you've been crammed inside a suitcase for years, and someone comes and opens the lid! It is the most amazing feeling I ever had, and NEVER had in the physical body! ;)