The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Jude Gibbs's avatar
Jude Gibbs
8h

"Everyone is a teacher' is quote from my son's poem which he wrote before he was killed by the drunk criminal illegal. Here is his entire poem:

'Tis the Duty of a Man'

by Roddy (Jude's son)

'Tis the duty of a man

Buried with misfortune

To rise above his hardships

And spread his arms to all men

Who were so unfortunate

To miss such sweet misfortune

For only through tribulations

And bitter complications

Does a man come to realize

That you are your brother's keeper

And in a world of diminishing size

Everyone's a teacher

Through your actions

Through your words

Even through your being

You lead men in herds

So walk the narrow path

And do not harden your heart

For true happiness you will have

If you play your part

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Proberta's avatar
Proberta
5h

Having died myself I can tell you that like the majority of NDE experiencers, I too no longer fear death. There is no such thing. You are never not 'you'. You're just no longer in your physical body.

And WOW! What a feeling. Its like you've been crammed inside a suitcase for years, and someone comes and opens the lid! It is the most amazing feeling I ever had, and NEVER had in the physical body! ;)

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