



Alex woke me at 5 am and I couldn’t fall back asleep. I began listening to a video titled “Our Death Is Orchestrated,” and lay there listening attentively and taking notes, until it was over, and the sun came up.



This makes sense to me.

“Your journey is orchestrated, calculated, majestic, elevated, contemplated. Your soul has a plan, you are not here by accident.”

“Everyone is a teacher.”

Returning to love is returning to sovreignty

We all have a heavenly soul that believed in us, that knew we would not break under this. That’s the sovereign attitude.

“Let’s learn to be here and find beauty and joy and grace and possibility in everyday life.”



Christians are supposed to reject soul travel, and certainly yoga. But I have a lot to learn from this woman. I couldn’t stop listening.

We never cease to exist, we come back.

Our deaths are not random. And when we die, we are never alone. But we must prepare. I knew, suddenly, that my mother had not been alone when she died—which had haunted me for years. I cried.

And time is vertical.

Everything happens.



No fear.