Small bites, focus, chews quietly, with mouth closed. A bit more excitation with the sweet potato, but maintaining perfect poise at all times.
How do people manage to film these kinds of moments? I think he’s better than any movie. (Or she.)
“A baby porcupine is a porcupette. When born, a porcupette's quills are soft hair; they harden within a few days, forming the sharp quills of adults.[7]”
Porcupine, Wikipedia Page
You’re welcome! (By which I mean, this is the least I can do for you.)
Signed, the thwarted wildlife photographer—
The Perfect Eating Manners Of A Young Porcupine
Gotta love this little guy! Yes his eating mannerisms are quite good! Many 2 legged animals could take lessons from him (or her!)
How incredibly sweet - made my day
Thank you so much Celia 🌸