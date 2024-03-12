Small bites, focus, chews quietly, with mouth closed. A bit more excitation with the sweet potato, but maintaining perfect poise at all times.

How do people manage to film these kinds of moments? I think he’s better than any movie. (Or she.)

Here.

“A baby porcupine is a porcupette. When born, a porcupette's quills are soft hair; they harden within a few days, forming the sharp quills of adults.[7]”

Porcupine, Wikipedia Page



You’re welcome! (By which I mean, this is the least I can do for you.)

Signed, the thwarted wildlife photographer—