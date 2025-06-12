Share this postThe Truth BarrierThe Post Human Future Of Warfare: New Greg Reese ReportCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Post Human Future Of Warfare: New Greg Reese ReportCelia FarberJun 12, 202533Share this postThe Truth BarrierThe Post Human Future Of Warfare: New Greg Reese ReportCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore55Share Video here.33Share this postThe Truth BarrierThe Post Human Future Of Warfare: New Greg Reese ReportCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore55SharePreviousNext
You post a lot of things that you are afraid of at least on the surface. Let me say as a pro in this area, this is terrifying and skynet is not just a movie plot component.
The shock doctrine
On the way to lack of freedom, they first hacked free thoughts and free speech to reprogram it under permanent fear and manufactured mindframes!
Crisis-proof into the future, thanks to regular updates for each Problem that they’ve create.
If we ignore the facts and get involved in the fakes, we don’t only lose our rights and our prosperity, we also lose our self-determination and our human dignity.
If everyone agrees, then free thinking stops and we end up in a cult.
Let’s bring them down before they do even more damage to this beautiful world and bevor we get never back to Justice.
This is a war or a tyranny by greedy psychopath’s with no sense for the Nature, Humans, Love or Real Charity.
They are machine men with machine minds.
That’s our best chance because they need artificial intelligence to read our minds even while they can’t! All what they know they know from computer models. They can’t understand the reality because they live always in the future and not a single second in the moment.
No brainwashing for presidents!
