"The Public MUST Know That Their Governments and Corporations Are Attacking Them, Their Property and The Whole Biosphere." Jorge Rebagliati's Exposé On Geo-Engineering Warfare
Send This Link To Spanish Journalists and Citizens If Possible. What Country Will Be Attacked Next? What Can People Do? SOS, Save Our Skies, Is The Tip Of The Spear To Educate and Awaken The World
Geo-Engineering Warfare, An Exposé, by Jorge Rebagliati here.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Watch documentary, Frankenskies, here.
I am grateful to Jorge Rebagliati for his outstanding work and also his gracious manner of reminding me I was sent this vital work before.
Excellent manners can save the world.
Thank you Jorge!
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A little piece of gossip: romance, power, corruption!
In Spain, there is a woman running the Department of Defense. Minister Robles. She is a Judge by profession. She is probably very, very corrupt, as a politician.
There is a certain military man who has been shooting through the ranks of the Spanish military. He seems to be fully on board with all the WEF bullshit. There are rumors that he is a lover of Minister Robles.
Now, I actively avoid gossip as much as possible. I make a point of it. If this rumor has reached my ears, then many other people know it. Which proves nothing, right?
But careerists are very jealous and protective of the ladder system. When something is different, they speak.
Why the military do not ever speak about what has been going on with those evil chemtrails? If nothing else, their effect is causing mental disease on the population. But it's probably more than that.
Everything that happens on the Spanish Air Space must be supervised by the military, right? National security and other myths of that nature.
If they really don't know, then they are not apt to be officers. If they remain silent, it's easy to think they are traitors.
So right now in Portland or I just went out to take my dog for a walk and clouds are moving east faster than I have ever seen them move in my life it really got me questioning cloud seeding and magnetic cloud steering. They are rain clouds not very heavy but dark. I know that Spain is getting hit again and it’s easy of me, the path a plain would take to Spain from Portland is also directly east. Obviously it’s pretty absurd to assume that is what’s happening but it really got me wondering. They are moving much faster than the wind feels on the ground which also doesn’t say much. Regardless thinking about nano particles of metal being used to steer clouds as they pick up condensation is in my mind right now 100% possible, and if it’s possible it’s highly likely that it’s being done. We need to find a way to track our own cloud formations, I know this is being done on the geowatch website, but just for regular people from state to state to find a way to pin point formations as they are moving over head would be really helpful in understanding some of the deceitful shit taking place.