The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Westerlund's avatar
David Westerlund
9h

Until the truth of the 3rd Reich work camps is part of public history i.e. "there were NO Gas Chambers:, J00 will continue there arrogance in Occupied Palestine, USA & the world.

There is documented evidence today, but j00 controlled media will not allow it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
8h

"We shouldn't be hoodwinked into choosing sides in the phoney dialectic process of Left/Right. The Right and the Left are both responsible for the ascendance of the Money Power over humanity........which has ruled our Nation by assassination, bribery and the massacre of innocents."

Michael Hoffman

Twilight Language, 2021

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture