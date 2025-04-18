I shot this video tonight, on my street. It was the first time I experienced the silent procession, which begins at midnight, and culminates around 2 or 2:30 am. As is explained in the text below, the float was made by José de Mora, in the XVll century. The streets were packed with people, everybody was silent.

Little by little, I’m beginning to understand that Semana Santa is about that experience so foreign to me, that of being together with people, all isolation dissolved, for a few hours. As I stood in the darkness, watching the back of the Christ figure disappear slowly in the distance, surrounded by flickering candles, it was as if we could all, in the silence, both be with him, experiencing his betrayal, and at the same time, buffering it.

I’m not sure if I can explain it.

