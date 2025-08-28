The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
1d

The more grateful you are, sometimes nothing else matters .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Dale Peterson's avatar
Dale Peterson
1d

“Drive around in one of their brains for just one day.” I absolutely love your writing style!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Celia Farber
145 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture