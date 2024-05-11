“The world, that understandable and lawful world, was slipping away.”

“Aren’t there any grownups at all? I don’t think so.”

—Lord Of Flies, William Golding

“When the internal crisis of the totalitarian system grows so deep that it becomes clear to everyone and when more and more people learn to speak their own language and reject the hollow, mendacious language of the powers that be, it means that freedom is remarkably close, if not directly within reach.”

—Vaclav Havel

I enter late, the exploding story of mainstream media backpedaling on all (or most) things Covid, including NYT conceding “vaccine damage,” Chris Cuomo saying he takes Ivermectin every day, and, Chris Cuomo also appearing on The Highwire.

For the record, here’s a Chris Cuomo compilation of perfect party-line abuses over the years.

Patrick Bet-David on the backlash after his interview with Chris Cuomo, in which Cuomo walked back some of his Covid belligerence:

Ann Tomoko Rosen wrote a very good summation of this moment, “Limited Hangout: A Sprinkle Of Truth” which you can read here.

Here is a clip from The Highwire, with Jeffrey Jaxen and Del Bigtree summing up the new re-shifted positions.

I understand some major narrative shifting is going on.

I guess they’re getting scared, or maybe they’re sensing that the new right-on positions are closer to the formerly damned. That would be us.

What we are living through is unimaginable, and you should credit yourself with one more day of keeping sane. Despair is not an option. Don’t go numb, don’t lose heart.

Here is the New York Times piece: “Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them: Is Anybody Listening?”

It documents “vaccine damage—” tinnitus, brain fog, loss of neurological functions, and people not being taken seriously. The victims in the photos, receiving medical care and rehabilitation, are wearing masks, I noticed, as though brandishing revolutionary uniforms while trying to re-learn how to move or walk.

An outtake:

“I feel bad for those people,” said Dr. Woodcock, who became the F.D.A.’s acting commissioner in January 2021 as the vaccines were rolling out. “I believe their suffering should be acknowledged, that they have real problems, and they should be taken seriously.”

“I’m disappointed in myself,” she added. “I did a lot of things I feel very good about, but this is one of the few things I feel I just didn’t bring it home.”

Yesterday, my friend Sal called and told me his cousin, 65, came home from a golf game and dropped dead. His daughter is to be married in two weeks; They were planning the wedding, and he was “perfectly healthy.”

My son’s boss, 48, father of two, dropped dead less than two weeks ago. When they expected to gather for the daily work call on Zoom, there was no email with a Zoom link. Nothing. After two days, he finally learned his boss, who he loved, who was a mentor and important figure in his life, was dead. It doesn’t seem real, but it is.

And you’re not really allowed to be angry.

Only they can be angry, at us.

What follows is not about me. It’s about patterns, and pathological narcissism, and why William Golding was right. What we don’t want to see is that there aren’t any grownups. There aren’t any guardians of “civilization.” There is no ethical “left,” and it’s been clear to many of us for decades.

They’ve been a necrotic enemy of humanity , truth, life and beauty for many decades, and now it’s being seen and acknowledged by hundreds of millions.

Nobody Believes The Media Anymore: They’re Just A Dead Skin We’re Not Rid Of Yet

So, years after the glaring truth began to become apparent, The New York Times has conceded “vaccine damage.” We wonder what that might mean. I made myself read the tortured, mediocre, boring piece: It was not writing, not journalism, not anything, except perfectly executed bland propaganda, on par with “socialism with a human face,” or the insulting PSY OP known as “Perestroika” and “Glasnost” back in the late 80s. Cynical ploys to erase history, dress up mass death, insult the victims, and bask in the glow of micro-concessions, designed to protect the murderers from everything they knowingly did. But is it better than nothing? I suppose it’s a miracle of sorts, considering it was published in the (pathologically dishonest) New York Times.

How long can this go on?

They’ve been preparing this detonation of civilization for a long time.

AIDS was the prequel.

I remember vividly, when they back-peddled on AZT. It was 1993, and I was young, foolish, and certain our nightmare was over—in 1993; It had barely begun. We all flew to Berlin to witness the historic revelation of AZT’s end, at a conference, where a pale, quaking researcher named Ian Weller spoke the words from the podium. His study had found what we had been saying for years, and been attacked and loathed for saying: AZT was deadly. I walked over to him, and remember to this day, the fear in his eyes. “It must have been very traumatic,” I said.

“The worst thing is,” he said, “is that I can’t tell you anything about it.”

But he was as pale and terrified as Shostakovich when Stalin attended his Lady Macbeth in 1936. (“White as a sheet,” was how witnesses described Shostakovich.)

Here’s what they did: They folded the AZT “lessons learned” into the new flagship, which was Andrew Sullivan’s “cocktail therapy”—meaning many “protease inhibitors” in “combination” which, was precisely, but precisely, what the old Soviet regime did to convert the spilled blood of some 100 million into a moment of triumphalism for them. They called it Glasnost and Perestroika; They pushed out a teddy bear man the West could use to rid itself of its ugly misgivings about the USSR, and communism, and his name was Mikhail Gorbachev.

When I read Vladimir Bukovsky’s 750 page masterpiece Judgment in Moscow: Soviet Crimes and Western Complicity, and interviewed him for The Epoch Times, in 2017, I understood the painful insult to history, and the dead.

Bukovsky wrote:

“It is impossible to describe the ecstatic response of the Soviet intelligentsia at the appearance of Gorbachev and his “glasnost “. It was calculated to appeal to them – to them and to those like them in the West for whom glasnost, above all else, justified their collaboration with the regime. “You see?” the Soviet intelligentsia exclaimed triumphantly. “What need did we writers have for all that fuss and bother, for those movements?” “You see?” crowed their Western counterparts. “What was needed was cooperation, not confrontation!”

“Overnight, the collaborators and conformists found themselves the greatest of heroes. The country choked with rapture at its own boldness. For decades, Soviet newspapers were filled with lies and people were almost coerced into buying them or taking out a subscription. Now they were sold out each morning. No one had watched Soviet television for years, apart, that is, from the football and the hockey. Now people stared at their TV sets into the early hours, as if mesmerised, hurrying red-eyed to work the next morning. Yet there was nothing in all those newspapers or on the TV screen that people had not known, from Western radio stations or samizdat, since the early 1960s and the time of Khrushchev. If not from those sources, then they had learned such things from their father and mother, from friends and neighbours, and from their grandparents. Of course, there was nothing new – but how bold it all was, how interesting!

“Such was the scale of lies and dishonesty under Gorbachev that telling the truth became a form of deceit. Depicting themselves as courageous pioneers, writers, journalists and broadcasters lied to their readers and viewers; meanwhile the audience lied to themselves, pretending it was all new to them. It was not the novelty of the information, but that it was now officially permitted which fascinated them. Without the slightest irony and to general rapture journalists and their audience began to talk about the “blank spots in our history” and the earlier crimes of the Soviet regime. Everyone knew, of course, about political repression, the destruction of the peasantry and the collectivisation of agriculture; they knew about the Great Terror of the 1930s, the Nazi-Soviet pact of 1939, and the expulsion of entire nations from their homes during and after the war. There was not a family in the Soviet Union, after all, in which someone had not suffered or, at least, participated in these events. Before, however, it had been taboo; now one could openly refer to such things. Holding their breath, they asked one another in wonder, “Whatever are they going to say tomorrow?!”

“Meanwhile, the decades from Khrushchev to Gorbachev as they touched their own lives continued to gape, as one vast “blank spot” in recent history. Somehow it did not bother anyone. During the perestroika years, a great deal was written and said – too much, in fact – about the period from the Sixties to the Eighties. Journalists and specialists talked and wrote about the stagnation of the economy and ecological catastrophe; they began to discuss Hungary and Czechoslovakia and, in time, Afghanistan. Yet somehow it was not about them and their audience; it had happened to people who might as well have been living on Mars. It was as if they were in no way linked to what happened then. They had suffered, but only like the ever-adaptable TV commentator Vladimir Pozner. They had been victims, but no more than the poet and official “rebel” Yevgeny Yevtushenko. And if they had struggled, then their struggle most resembled that of Yury Andropov, the head of the KGB from 1967 to 1982. No, they “did not know”, or they “were afraid”, or they just “believed” what they were told at the time.”

The Letter Of The Ten

“Incensed by this fantastic dishonesty and, especially, by the Western euphoria about perestroika, ten writers, scientists, artists and dissidents from the USSR now living in the West wrote and co-signed a letter in spring 1987 at the peak of “glasnost”. It was our attempt to bring public opinion in the West to its senses.

“Subsequently known as the Letter of the Ten[1], it appeared in newspapers in most Western countries: in the London Times (17 March 1987) it was titled, “Still waiting for real reform”; The New York Times (22 March 1987) turned it into a question: “Is Glasnost a game of mirrors?” Quite unexpectedly for us, it was also translated into Russian and published in Moscow News (29 March 1987), then the “progressive” flagship of perestroika.

“In a restrained tone, we suggested it was too early to enthuse over the “reforms” of Gorbachev. As yet they were no more than promises and, moreover, expressed in a very opaque form, since the Soviet Union was still in thrall to Marxism-Leninism. Our letter was addressed to readers in the West, not in the USSR, but, Lord, how the Soviet “liberals” cursed us! In the old days, Pravda had never been so full of references to “renegades”, “outright anti-Sovietists” and, of course, “CIA agents”. Moscow News printed our letter to demonstrate the authenticity of “glasnost “. Then the Soviet newspapers took fright and one after another, resorting to worn-out KGB clichés, they began to denounce us. We had dared to challenge their “glasnost”. We were renegades and traitors who had deserted (!) the Motherland in search of an easy life, while they remained behind to suffer and struggle. We were enemies of the Motherland, they were fighting to make it a better place. Then, unbelievably, they began explaining to us the meaning of human rights …”

From “The Coming Of Gorbachev,” Bukovsky Archives, read full chapters here.

[Socialism with a human face (Czech: socialismus s lidskou tváří, Slovak: socializmus s ľudskou tvárou) is a slogan referring to the reformist and democratic socialist programme of Alexander Dubček and his colleagues, agreed at the Presidium of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia in April 1968,[1] after he became chairman of the KSČ in January 1968.

The first author of this slogan was Radovan Richta, and it was a process of moderate democratization, economic modernization, and political liberalization that sought to build an advanced and modern socialist society that valued democratic Czechoslovak tradition[2] while still allowing the Communist Party to continue governing.

Socialism with a human face was vital in initiating the Prague Spring, a period of national democratization and economic decentralization. It was, however, rolled back by the Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia on August 21, 1968.

The programme was an attempt to overcome the disillusionment of the people of Czechoslovakia with the political and economic situation at the time. As the name suggests, the plan was to breathe new life into the ideals of socialism, which had lost popular support due to the government policies of the previous two decades.[citation needed] While it never intended to bring back market capitalism, Alexander Dubček proposed trade with both Western and Soviet powers and a ten-year transition to a multiparty democratized Socialism.[2]

—Wikipedia

Here’s a counter-propaganda video about the HIV/AIDS lies I compiled 16 years ago.





After the so-called Concord study out of the UK, in 1993, that proved AZT was deadly, and did not “save lives,” and when it eventually emerged that some 300,000 mostly gay men had died as a result of all this beautiful learning, the scumbag profiteers of AIDS coined this self-serving phrase: “Lessons learned.”

None of us first generation AZT “refuseniks” (Village Voice) were rehabilitated, apologized to, or hired in any capacity for the next 25 years, during which the persecutions on us continued unabated.

Here’s Joe Rogan citing my work, trying to say Peter Duesberg was right, with an obtuse guest.

It wasn’t one article, as Rogan says, in SPIN Magazine; It was dozens, and they began with a Q&A with Duesberg I did in 1987. (!) Before the invention of the fax machine or the answering machine.

I do feel trapped in a time warp. I feel like the last Galapagos tortoise. And I’m trying to make it cohere, and say things that will inspire rather than deflate hope and resilience. It’s 2:47 am and I’ve removed many caustic passages from this piece, realizing that we may actually live to see the collapse of the empire of lies. And if we don’t, we don’t. But most people know the truth. Most people watch Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, Patrick Bet-David, and so on. ALL the most watched shows are now open about the Covid death apparatus.

My experience, simply put, is (I just realized) that yes—truth comes in, it lands, way too late to save the victims, but it does happen. Forget the useful idiots, focus on the miracle of the countless dissidents, whistleblowers, and truth seekers, whether high profile or, the “ordinary” citizens who find their voices and tell their stories, amidst indescribable intimidation, and through crushing grief.

When we obsess about the “powers that be” we forget that the real power resides with those who speak the truth and that’s no small number.

The dam is breaking.

Peter Duesberg and Kary Mullis are household names, and what they said decades ago has risen from the tombs of obscurity, despite decades long multi-million dollar campaigns to discredit and destroy them.

Here’s my 2023 interview with Dr. Mercola, speaking of what happened to Peter Duesberg.

Here’s The Passion of Peter Duesberg, his basic story.

Here’s Gary Null’s fantastic interview with Kary from 1996, if you haven’t yet seen it:



Here are close to 3,000 more people who joined them in their HIV opposition—all reasons to have hope in humanity.

Duesberg did not only publish countless papers documenting HIV as NOT the cause of AIDS—his primary opposition in those early years was as a biochemist, patiently explaining what AZT would do to the cells of a human being. Mass cell death, DNA “chain termination.” In other words: death. For this he was labeled a “homophobe,” and worse. Leading the charge against the supposedly monstrous German cancer virologist were American gay AIDS activists, and left progressive media outlets. And all of Hollywood. And everybody else. Those people are no longer in power, and trust me, I know the difference. They used to be the only power-block in the mass culture. Now they’re just…around, looking weirder and weirder, more and more desperate. Nobody really cares about them anymore. That’s why rats are jumping ship, and switching sides, in my opinion. They’re camouflaging.

A gay man, and Harvard scholar, devoted his life to documenting the crime against gay men, and for his efforts, was boycotted by ACT UP—his primary outlet, the NY Native, was thus put out of business.

Poison By Prescription: The AZT Story, by John Lauritsen, here.

This was what they did—they threw fits, stormed offices, planted vicious articles in media, terrorized everybody, and got their way. The era of the overpaid, over-indulged murderous brats is over.

I disagree with Tom Cowan, who I respect and like, when he says Peter Duesberg did “more harm than good,” for not dispatching of “retroviruses” altogether. Why? Because he displays a misunderstanding and a diminished appreciation of the nature of the long, grotesque war it was.

It was a war on everything and Peter staked out the terms of the opposition—the very idea of opposing blood-thirsty HIV zealots who were imposing Virus Fascism under the cloak of gay liberation. Peter stood before the AZT death train, the HIV as death spell train, the “sexually transmissible death” train, and the still un-named train of Woke Trumps Epidemiology and Science train. Not Peter alone, but Peter as frontline sacrificial goat.

And he was so incredibly decent, clear, and even polite.

“Medical science is now a totalitarian field.”

—Peter Duesberg, 1992

Cowan said, in one clip, “Duesberg is no hero,” and I understand his frustration about hero-worship, etc, but I wanted to say in response: Nobody was less interested in being a “hero” than Peter Duesberg.

Zero interest. I chronicled this man’s anti-career between 1987 and 2006, continually.

Anybody who knew him knew that all he ever wanted to be was in his lab. Until they took that away from him too.

Every single person who fought was brought to professional ruin, systematically—but his ruination was the most public, and symbolic as a ritual sacrifice.

Nobody is doing hero worship here—just being a bit of a bore about a war that droned on for over 25 years and is widely misunderstood. Cowan’s work is, in my opinion, a beautiful continuation of Duesberg’s work, and that of all the other thousands of unsung AIDS dissidents who also had no interest in being heroes, as there was (again, trust me) absolutely no such phenomenon back then.

The war was not just a war about virus Bolshevism, it was a war about reality, freedom of science, journalism, and also, a war about eugenics.

Gay men (“AIDS Treatment Activists”) were highly paid to enforce chemical castration, forced abortions, and chemical murder on the unborn. And when they were finished here, they set their sights on all of Africa. The racism was breathtaking. They said African men preferred “dry sex,” (rape) and that was why the “virus” “gained entree, through vaginal abrasions. I crossed Africa, for a month, in 1992, to witness and document this.

Bill Clinton Tells Africans To Be Monogamous.

After 1994, they broke down the wall of protection that was in place since thalidomide, and declared all HIV positive pregnant women should take AZT (mutagen, carcinogen, and teratogen) throughout pregnancy.

They stopped at nothing.

“This IS a war, there ARE no rules, and we WILL crush you, one at a time, completely and utterly (at least the more influential ones; foot-soldiers like you aren't worth bothering with). “

—Letter from John P. Moore, PhD to HIV positive AIDS-dissident Michael Geiger, 27 January 2007, 10:24

Here’s Thabo Mbeki: “The questions I raised then…I’m still raising them today.”



Applause.

Here’s a period piece displaying AIDS racism in The New Yorker, by ‘scienctism’ and vaccine zealot Michael Spector; This piece, he admitted, was an intended attack on my 2006 article in Harper’s, which opens with the murder of a pregnant black woman in Memphis, in a Fauci trial.

Before it was over, the activists were doxxing the staff at Harper’s, and demanding resignations of both Lewis Lapham, my editor, and anybody who had worked on the piece, along with demands for an article written by them, extolling the life saving glories of AIDS medications. They even gave a date and time by which all these threats should take place.

Harper’s, by way of silence, essentially said to the AIDS activists: kiss our asses—we stand by the article. (Composed over two years, fact checked over four months.)

I guess that part counts as a positive memory, and a shard of victory.

They made sure I never worked again, and for about 15 years I didn’t and now thanks to you all, I am working again, as a writer. That’s because of you all—entirely.

Here’s a link to one of my stalkers, and his blood-soaked hate “art” on images of some of us. I was told that’s real human blood.

Nice people. I tried to sue, for libel, one of the times I was libeled, in 2008. It didn’t make it before a jury, but it was a strong case, fought by the best libel lawyers in New York. What was the point of it all?

What were the “lessons learned?”

I learned something I can’t say but I’ll say it: They can change your “DNA” even if you have the best of attitudes, (which I didn’t) and even if you cross every “t” and dot every “i.”

"Aren't there any grownups at all?" "I don't think so." The fair boy said this solemnly; but then the delight of a realized ambition overcame him. In the middle of the scar he stood on his head and grinned at the reversed fat boy.”

—Lord of The Flies, William Golding

That’s what I learned. There is a place of savage wilderness in our midst, and when the “boys” enter into a frenzy, nothing and nobody will have the power to stop them.

I don’t like thinking about this stuff but I’m making myself look on the bright side.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for President of the United States. He has a best selling book out, The Real Anthony Fauci in which he documents, accurately, the blank horrors of the HIV reich, that is to say, a book containing what was once called (and still is) “AIDS denialism.”

What fascinated me about the opening of this video is how he takes the vicious slanders, and reveals them for what they are, transforms them into political theater, even comedy: The desperate words of desperate people, who have nothing at their disposal except ad homeneim. As evidenced by Kennedy’s slight laugh in the very beginning, their days are over. They may not realize it yet, but they are.