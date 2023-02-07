The Rise Of Pop Culture's Woke Satanism, How Not To Take Their Bait, And The Joys of Being Old and Old Fashioned
We Who Warned About Satanism In Pop Culture Can Now Rest Our Case
“I may not have been sure about what really did interest me, but I was absolutely sure about what didn't.”
― Albert Camus,
I spent many hours yesterday, in preparation to begin writing about the perpetual horror again, watching video clips from the Grammys, as well as videos from some of the main artists, such as Ben Smith and Beyonce. I did…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.