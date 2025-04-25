The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
5h

What they hate in us (love) Is missing in them.

"Sounds like a quote that could have been taken from the Steinbeck classic, East of Eden, which I just read for the first time. It examines the misery caused to both the person lacking love and the objects of their evil hatred. In the end, (real) love wins and good triumphs." -Hopey

--

The dark triads inflicting this are emotional vampires who thrive on the fear, angst, doubt, and dread their terrorism stir in us. They could kill us all at any second but they hold back because we're more valuable to them as an alive consumable drug than a dead thing with no emotions.

The only winning move is not to play their sick game. Your life is in their hands either way, so why feed them? Ignore them instead and focus on your own happiness and independence - this awareness and rising above their mind control matrix acts as garlic to a vampire.

Fear not. Live your life. Find your happiness. Turn your back on those who would gleefully turn it into misery. Win the game without playing theirs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
5h

It's a war, a spiritual war, globally. And we are going to have casualties. If we are truly in God's graces, if we are truly Christian, we too may be jailed or otherwise tested. So prepare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture