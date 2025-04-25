“It is difficult, truly, to be reconciled to sky high injustice.”

—Zbigniew Herbert, King Of The Ants

The absurd sentencing against Reiner Fuellmich that was reported yesterday has pushed many into plummeting despair.

Anger, frustration, feelings of helplessness, and futility.

A friend called me from the US, crying.

Many feel guilty—that they didn't do enough. Others feel they wasted their hearts trying to appeal to a cold machine that was never going to respond justly. (Correct.)

All this is a windshield we are being thrown through, but I for one am glad for the shedding of naiveté.

We’re in a new place, or dimension, now.

During a half sleepless night, I too battled my demons—

What came to me very stark and clear was that there is cause for hope in all this, but not the naive kind.

I am less worried about Reiner Fuellmich now that he has been sentenced for white-collar/accounting crimes he did not commit. Crimes he was framed for.

Less worried? Why?

I will do my best to explain below.

It has to do with hidden dynamics of power, and ritual sacrifices of scapegoats.

Here I present my case for “hope” (light) as opposed to “optimism.”

Erlkönig No Longer A Mist

[Erlkönig Wikipedia, here.]





1. The numbers. The numbers in the sentence—length of sentence, time served and time served, docked.

With these numbers, there is now a structure around this black, gaseous, formless thing that seemed to be seeking its own form each day in that Göttingen “court.”

It now has form—and an end date.

It is no longer an infinite, vague kidnapping, psychological sadism drama, but a “sentence” cast onto a political prisoner, with all other pretenses in the rear view mirror.

Reiner Fuellmich is a political prisoner, an enemy of the (post-Covid) state, and now it has essentially been formally stamped as such.

As such he can, and must, endure.

He joins the likes of Vaclav Havel, Vladimir Bukovsky, Joseph Brodsky, Andrei Sakharov—the list is long.

He has a relatively short sentence as political prisoners (dissidents) go. Most of the shock and despair comes from the presence that this “trial” was about those donations, and the infinite matrix of details surrounding a Big Nothing.

They (German Deep State) planned it as early as 2020/2021, they infiltrated Reiner’s circle, they “recruited” some he trusted to entrap him, and that is that.

Now that he can “surrender” to the fact he is a political prisoner, and all he must do now is endure and survive until his release.

I have heard people say, or write: “But they will only charge him again…” To which I reply: Please can we limit ourselves to the real, not the imagined, because anything could happen, but we have to really study the Beast as it has presented thus far.

What, we must ask, does it want?

It wants its own redemption.

It wants a beautifying mirror.

It wants a serious, but not lethal, sentence for Reiner Fuellmich, to achieve these things.

Not only Reiner was cornered, trapped, but also his persecutors, his accusers, the “court,” the “judge—” all were tangled, trapped, asphyxiated in the same dark, thick rope— a hallucinated set of accusations Franz Kafka understood as emanating from the often overlooked Demon entity we call Bureaucracy.

With the sentence, insane as it is, all sides begin to disentangle from one another.

The accusers, court, judge etc needed the Potemkin facade of Fuellmich’s guilt; They need this (sham sentence,) in order not to just about murder Reiner out of the Dostoyevskian guilt they are feeling, regardless of whether we detect it in them.

(I detect it in Viviane Fischer.) (Only one of her names, for the record.)

So with this, the “tension” is relieved and the negotiated aftermath begins.

If I were in a position to advise Reiner Fuellmich what to “do” now, I would advise him to study his enemy very carefully, and preserve his energy religiously. I would advise him to lower his profile, write a diary, and focus on survival only. (By “diary” I mean it in the sense of a writing forth of all he has been through, one page at a time, using the quiet time, and by hand. As many political prisoners have done. Writing to survive.)

(I would hope all who write to him assure him they do not expect or need a reply.)

All (especially in Germany but also many other countries) who fought so steadfastly, earnestly, and diligently have had their acts registered in an eternal Crystal, never to be erased. Nothing wasted, nothing lost, all had to be as it was, and was.

If it (all these efforts) had been “successful,” it would have required the complete and sudden metamorphosis of the Beast that entrapped Reiner, into something that was capable of listening or absorbing evidence, thereby, ergo, a different entity.

Why It Was Predictable

The entity (Beast) was consistent.

It was perfectly impervious to justice.

It was perfectly impervious to facts and evidence.

It blocked testimony, blocked entire witnesses, especially those (such as Marcel Templin) whose testimony would have been exculpatory to Fuellmich, but incriminating to himself and others.

The “court” acted predictably in this sentencing, but it could have been worse— some conscious pessimists were saying it could go as high as seven and a half years.

Others, “optimists,” if you will, on X, are positing that Reiner could be free in as little as 10 months to 1 year and five months:

“Good behavior” here just means behavior that the system reads as “submission” in terms of showing them they do have the power.

Again—the system wants, and shall have, its pound of flesh.

We ignore this at our peril. Reiner is “paying” for nothing, he did “nothing wrong,”rather, he is being minted as a dissident. As I see it.

He did do something “wrong;” He challenged and unmasked the Covid Reich.

So did many others—but they don’t persecute the “many—” they choose the one.

The sentence is absurd, but never mind that, it is also something else: Survivable.

Reiner can and will survive.

If it is known that the Beast calms down when he stops contesting it from within he should do whatever he has to to be released on time, or earlier, for ‘good behavior.’

They have custody of Reiner Fuellmich. They have power, in that regard; They do.

But just as they “judge” him, he judges them. They too have handcuffs and shackles, in their psyches.

Vladimir Bukovsky

He must (continue to) absorb the full absurdity the Covid deep state, The Anaconda, as this prison sentence, and not fight it as though it is a “case” in a German “court.”

Not act as though 2020 did not happen, not act as though we are in a civilized “free” world. Or that there are “nations” with “constitutions.” Not be naive. Not even be shocked.

Reiner Fuellmich, meanwhile, is not being degraded in there, he is being challenged with something almost unimaginable, as scapegoats always are.

The gold is not merely money, it is also integrity in the eyes of the people. So—they have one, he has the other.

They’re making him, minting him, as a golden dissenter, of the fallen “Germany,” and the grotesque transnational superstate known as “Covid.”

Feel sorry for them.

They degraded themselves, not him.

Footnote:

A tragic hero.

He falls from a great height. 2. He does not shut up. 3. He lights up when he falls. (Aristotelian definition.)

