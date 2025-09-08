It was alleged that RFK Jr. misquoted the transcript, causing the double panic that led to both Rolling Stone and Salon removing RFK Jr.’s article “Deadly Immunity,” which they had co-published.

This also put in place the gift that kept on giving since, that Simpsonwood was not a fatal blow to vaccine industry lies, and that the lies America was to be protected from were instead those of RFK Jr.

Full Simpsonwood transcript here.

Article by Steve Kirsch detailing the Simpsonwood scandal and its aftermath here.

Again—it was the vaccine industry and media PR machine that scrambled this foundational true history a quarter of a century ago, launching a fire-foam moral panic not about what the transcripts said but about what RFK Jr. got published, in Rolling Stone and Salon. Both, tragically, succumbed to industry attack hysteria, and de-published RFK Jr.’s article.

This provided the added gift to industry of pointing to the de-publishing as alleged proof RFK Jr. didn’t have his facts straight.

I’ve written for both of those outlets. In those days, fact checking was a very serious arm of print journalism, and Rolling Stone in particular had very high standards of fact checking rigor. All published material—every word—had to be reflected in source materials, signed off on by not one but a team of fact checkers, as well as lawyers.

Both outlets destroyed themselves in the process, and are today, (under new ownership) unreadable ghosts of their past incarnations.

