—Rising Lion

—True Promise lll

—Severe Punishment

—Midnight Hammer

Just look at the names with me, for a moment.

If we told somebody who 100% ignores “news” that these are all titles of Metallica albums, they could easily believe it.

That makes sense—yes. Album titles, created by one record company, one production company. One and the same…”mind.”

Now…we’re starting to….get it.

😩

Alexandra Bruce, at Forbidden Knowledge TV, has done, once again, an exceptional job at bringing out, and presenting, a conversation that truly lifts us up and out of the morass of complex, multi-generational propaganda—all that we are (several generations) have been doused with, all that we “shed,” onto others, and all that they shed onto us.

Then there’s the layers of gaslighting, which deepens the propaganda structures—emotional and social bargaining. We know, deep down, what we must accept as “true” if we are to have a single ounce of human company.

I want out.

I hope this is the last thing I publish about “this,” but please don’t let is slip by just because you’re tired of me right now. I want to go out with a bang!

These two voices—Alex Krainer and Tom Luongo are way above the “fray” and the norm, but without being either performative or grifty. Of the two, I resonate more with Alex Krainer, mainly because he is more calm. Or is it because his thesis scares me a little less than Tom’s?

I’ll try not to post any more about this, after this. But do listen, if you feel that none of it “made sense,” felt you were in an MK Ultra lab with wires on your scalp, felt you were unable to either look at it OR ignore it OR have “feelings,” or even clear thoughts about it. Many of us have been feeling that way, since Oct 7. Since June 13. For that matter, since Sept 11. But really, at peak levels, since June 13, and June 22—2025.

With all the lions rising, and hammers falling. Promises and punishments.

You feel the heavy, choking hand of a global production enterprise, and you want to escape its grip, but you can’t. You try to “figure it out,” which produces anxiety and misery. It’s un-crackable. You suck either way, you America hater, you Hamas lover, you Trump traitor, you conspiracy theorist.

Listening to this conversation, you can at least be in the ballpark of understanding how deep, vast, and evil it all is, and how impossible to assess or grasp. You can quit, with honor.

So, I present it as a final offering, with a promise to do my best now, to let it go, admit defeat. Let others who understand it better bash their heads against these walls, and understand my place. It takes decades, to even begin to see behind the curtains.

My new idea is to do anything and everything to reclaim my mind and soul, from the lions, hammers, promises and punishments. From the screamers and hystericals, the accusers, grifters, and bashers.

Any heavy metal band that names its next 4 albums after these events should consider crediting me with the idea. It’s the Spinal Tap of geo-politics, but we haven’t dared start laughing yet.

Pull Quotes:

Listen to the jaw-dropping podcast here.

