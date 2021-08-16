“We lean toward freedom. So say the white sails.”
—Tomas Tranströmer
Simba came in with something in his jaws and I stood over Doug, who was deeply asleep on the sofa, and started stone cold hollering. “Wake UP!!!! Simba’s got something in his jaws I think it’s a bird, please help, please try, please Doug WAKE UP!!”
So why couldn’t I have tried instead?
I …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.