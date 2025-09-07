The Truth Barrier

Judith
3h

This is the same RFK Jr who said, at this same hearing, that Operation Warp Speed deserved a Nobel Prize?

The same RFK Jr who said Palestinians are the most pampered people on earth?

THAT RFK Jr.?

RFK Jr is a very very smart man. Very savvy and very aware of the swamp of Washington DC. He grew up in it. Politics is in his blood. He has experienced trauma that most of us will never know. He is not stupid or naive.

So I am not going to jump on the Poor Persecuted Bobby train. He knew what he was getting into and he chose it. Or maybe he didn't choose. Maybe he was coerced. I don't know.

In any case, Donald Trump was not "deceived". Bobby Kennedy is not "persecuted".

This is politics. They know.

It's a huge dog and pony show. These hearings mean nothing. I won't buy any of it - on either "side".

All the studies have been done. All the proof is out there. From Autism to other injuries to death.

I wonder if the leaked memo was intentional. Throwing us a bone.

Perhaps this whole alice in wonderland strategy will work. We'll see.

djean111
4hEdited

I know this is trite - but how do they sleep at night? That great philosopher, Brad Pitt, said (okay, it is a line in a movie) - "I'm living in America, and in America, you're on your own. America's not a country. It's just a business."

That line you found should be a sword. I wonder if the money and corruption has pushed past that, though. A Pfizer executive told an EU investigation (oxymoron alert!) that Pfizer did not test much because the important thing was to get to market first. And nothing really happened. I am afraid the jab enthusiasts will either disregard it, or shout over it - or say it is all worth it, because trillions of lives are saved.

”Goal: Protecting continuity of vaccine business.” And, evidently, the vaccine business keeps the "health care" business growing and lucrative. Deliberately.

