Yesterday evening I declared I would not write about the war for a few days. I knew that would mean I would come across something by dawn, that would make it absolutely non-negotiable that I do. And so it was.

You know how you can have a vague awareness of something but not have realized the scope, depth, or utterness of it, factually—how much worse it is than you realized, even when you thought you’d seen everything?

This morning I came across this Jimmy Dore clip:

I had been “aware” of the lobbying memo that ‘RFK must be destroyed.’

It did not hit me as though by a two by four, possibly because of how our side cast it, burying the lede, like this:



How is this “burying the lede?” I’ll get to that in a moment.

Today I asked Grok for more info on this beast of beasts called “BIO,” Biotechnology Innovation Organization,” a feet numbing name, as they always have—these horrendous organizations.

What came up shocked me, and I am hard to shock. Please read carefully.

The damnation material above should be shaped into a quern-biter sword, never put down by the Kennedy army, until the battle is won. Instead, it sort of hangs out in the background, on the shelf, among so many other “big pharma” generalities.

(When the war is over, we should smoke out every last dollar given to every last mRNA and poison pushing “influencer” being paid, apparently, $8,000 a month, on average, and sometimes $1000, per post. All should be permanently discredited and shamed.)

And this is not even what I am calling the Smoking Gun, (with smoke that smokes.) I’ll get to it.

Interestingly, last night, after a long day of writing with no breaks, I did a late night interview with my friend Sue Peters—a neuro-biologist, who doubled as a powerhouse force behind the ballot battles, behind RFK Jr.’s Presidential campaign (can’t retrieve her titles right now but I think one was Campaign Manager.) Sue was in the room during the recent ‘Senate Hearings’ which were really paid, staged, ritual abuses of RFK Jr. She left, she said, feeling drained, and no wonder. The traumatic abuse is relentless.

At the end of the very enlightening interview, I started voicing my urgent wish that when RFK Jr. announces the results of the causes of autism report, his team stand ready with what I called “imaginative, out of the box, aggressive PR,” and not “the usual.” (ie, RFK Jr. is eviscerated and most of his slam dunk data and truth points are lost, through no fault of his, and he endures it admirably.

I have long been, let’s just say “confused” about Kennedy’s PR, not the same as “Kennedy” the individual.

Does somebody on his PR team secretly believe he should simply be dragged and abused—never play offense?

I wish I could call my father and ask for the correct football metaphor.

Blitz? Draw? Crackback Block?

I assume they’re in a serious huddle, and planning things carefully—don’t mean to imply otherwise. We’ve all had enough—I believe the absurd abuse can end when we all decide it ends.

Sue Peters said it felt like a theatrical performance, in the room, by Sanders, Warren et al, who both dipped in to play their parts late, and left early, despite their millions of dollars received. (Reported here.)

Kennedy’s got everything on them—except they have the talent for constant moral accusation, abuse, and baseless slander. Another term for this is “traumatizing narcissism.” It’s just another spell, just more role playing. Bernie Sanders decides he gets to send Kennedy to the shame corner, not the other way around. He’s going to be the Angry Daddy in the house, Kennedy, the enduring son, who has to “take it,” and has mastered that art.

I do not meant o imply this is easy to reverse.

However…

Kennedy’s team is in possession of the quern-biter sword, now, more than ever, even if you discount everything from the Simpsonwood transcripts to CDC Dr. William Thompson’s full confession about cooked and destroyed data, to Dr. Brian Hooker, displayed in VAXXED 1. (Came out 9 years ago!)

Now he has them dead to rights in their own words telling us exactly what motivates them, and giving a rough estimate of how many millions they spend to rig this fake fight we somehow stay in like hostages.

You wouldn’t know Kennedy has the quern-biter sword, from watching the endless repeat play of “You’re a disgrace Mr. Kennedy,” and “Kennedy Must Resign,” garbage.

Kennedy could package the ammunition in strategic landmines, stripping the paid media agents of their dudgeon, leaving them fully and painfully exposed. But it would require a run-for-the-ramparts-take-no- prisoners PR strategy, with zero willingness for Mr. Kennedy to continue to be crucified by people who are literally paid (not only Senators) to run BIO’s propaganda, with roots and motive now fully exposed.

(Smoking gun coming.)

This is the moment, the big moment, the last act— this imminent autism (not genetic) causation report. I wonder if the PR the Kennedy crew are working on matches the gravity of the occasion. I hope so.

Sue Peters said it will be a Trump led press conference, “Trump’s thing.”

Fair enough.

Trump will take credit for ending the alleged autism mystery, which was never a mystery. That’s fine. But Trump and Kennedy should speak pure sword, and arrive with zero deference to the old notions that media beats them up for wanting to stop autism.

For God’s sake.

Wrap the talking points in the energy of tiger claws, lion’s paws, fighting words, well deserved condemnations of exact persons (within agencies) involved in exact travesties, with receipts. It should be designed with no oxygen for the staged and paid Abuse Kennedy Circus— for not wanting to chemically bomb all American children’s brains in perpetuity.

“Do people think,” I asked Sue, “that being ‘nice,’ non accusatory, calm, professional will win them over and they will see the errors of their ways?”

Sue conceded that that could be part of the Kennedy camp’s esprit, and mentioned that a new divide has occurred, with one side, led by Sue Sweetin, (please read, to understand the two camps) calling for storming the ramparts with unorthodox Suffragette-modeled activism, while the others side wants to “work slowly within the system.” Incremental gains.

In fact, the ramparts side just needs to understand the power of words, used properly, for impact—how to write a headline with impact, how to demolish all quasi-scientific, dull language, and above all, how to kick the ball into the net from three feet away.

This morning, the “slam dunk” “this fake controversy is over” lightning bolt appeared to me. Now, somewhat in league with the Sweetin/ramparts side, I’m silently hollering across the canyon for the Kennedy PR camp to lead hard with this.

Make this the story’s sword. And its backdrop and its context, lest “the American people” think this is two “sides” battling over the soul of America’s health, as opposed to a $380 million (in 2024, never mind 2025) utterly rigged fake fight. Hell, make it the press conference’s wallpaper, like Biden did with “We Can Do This,” and “Vaccine.gov.”

I know I sound intense, but bear with me.

Mark Crispin Miller and Jon Rappoport often write Quarterbacking Kennedy pieces—I am instead quarterbacking his PR. Hoping they hire a genius, for PR, for this report, and this moment, specifically. Maybe they are, and have, and in that case, my uninvited PR quarterbacking is presumptuous and perhaps misplaced or even too dramatic. But I don’t think so.

The new ammunition is relatively fresh—from April.

I myself am late to realize the magnitude of the leaked memo, covered by James Lyons Weiler, (Brownstone) Robert Malone, and others—I felt sick by it and let it pass me by when it broke. Turns out, on closer inspection, it has ONE LINE in it that could (in a movie anyway) bring down the entire pack of murder and lies all by itself. A smoking gun, full confession, written by them.

Here’s the leaked memo, then I’ll tell you which line I mean—not the ones that have been pollinating in alternative media.

The line, the line! It’s this:



”Goal: Protecting continuity of vaccine business.”

OH! That sounds mighty different from the ad nauseum repeated claim of “protecting the safety of the American people.”

That sentence is a one shot to the head of the entire bloated, sick, gaslighting global media theater and its central phony posture.

The gun, the bullet—all provided by the beast itself, as if to almost say: “Please slay me.”

In a quietly powerful interview clip, Jeffery Tucker, founder of Brownstone, uses exacting language (forest, not trees) to describe the magnitude of the crime against humanity the Covid operation was.

“The things they did to us were a complete violation of 500 years of Western tradition of law.”

Exactly, precisely, and no less.

Clip here.

In the rape trial some months ago in France, where a woman had been sedated and raped countless times, under video-taped orchestration of her husband, she coined a powerful short phrase about why she allowed the jury to watch the actual footage.

“It’s time for the shame to change sides.”

I am expressing a wish for the embattled vaccine truth movement, and for team Kennedy, to use the power of mind combined with said smoking guns , to reverse the radiating shame aimed always at them, at him, and at all of us.

To not allow them to write the moral script, lead the bull around by the nose— but rather, be the bull, and reverse the accusation before any of them can begin their pay-to-play bellowing.

He has it all.

He just needs to get angry—yes, the forbidden thing.

We saw the beginnings of it at this week’s hearing.

He is not “in trouble,” not anymore, not with this leaked memo added to decades of damning evidence, enough to build a whole mountain of sorrows. He needs to be imbued with Muhammed Ali type energy.

Thoughts are energy, and form follows energy.

Godspeed, Mr. Kennedy. Rain hell and brimstone over them, in your dignified way, but use the line, the line the enemy accidentally handed you.

Here it is one last time:



”Goal: Protecting continuity of vaccine business.”

Done.

They have lost the war, and asked unconsciously to be put out of their misery, by actually being so spectacularly vile and dumb as to put that line into their meeting notes, on April 3, 2025.

D-Day.

