AT LAST!
I’m very proud and happy to announce that my book is being published this spring by Chelsea Green Publishing, with a foreword by Mark Crispin Miller, and some other additional material. It will help us if you care to pre-purchase it. It’s a compendium of my most significant writings on AIDS, and to say that the book has had a tormented history …
