Yesterday, I was unable to discern what the Tony Blair/Trump/Netanyahu “20 point peace plan” was.

Was it a bird? Was it a plane?

I caught, with a shudder, the part about hell to pay if Hamas did not accept it.

First—about “Hamas.”

What chance do any of us have to understand or hear (from) this shadowy entity called “Hamas” which is invoked but never…quoted, personified, identified.

Hamas: Pure primordial shadow, pure abject— danger, death—the word implies “that which lacks all Western light and reason.” (Sarcasm intended.) One can’t get a proper grip on the history of the thing, and I’ve only ever heard Netanyahu’s invocations of it—never heard a single interviewed source claiming to speak for it. I asked Big Brother, (not for the first time,) and I asked BB to please be very concrete and factual. I didn’t want rumors.

Netanyahu is famously quoted as having said this, at a “…closed door Likud party faction meeting,” in 2019:



Avoiding disease and unrest? Preventing “humanitarian collapse?”

I asked where Hamas leaders are located, and learned they are mostly in Qatar, living in oppulence. A few western media reports actually quote them taking responsibility for Oct 7.

CNN article here.

It makes no sense at all. Aren’t they supposed to be embedded in Gaza’s hospitals, schools, and so forth, hence the necessity of pulverizing Gaza’s every building, causing upward of 67,000 deaths so far?

Sounds like Hamas was never in Gaza, at least in recent years. It gets way weirder, way more incomprehensible and mind-breaking, when you ask BB to list western media funded by Qatar, (which is where, according to the official story) “Hamas leaders” apparently live in mansions and five star hotels, while Gaza’s citizens get slaughtered.

Newsmax? I learned this a few months ago, but never reported it, intending to make more sense of it. I can’t (make sense of it.) Isn’t Newsmax a conservative pro-Israel outlet?

Also:



So, that’s the best I can do right now, to present the official bizarre backdrop, hiding its irreconcilable facts in plain sight. I’m not a foreign policy knowing reporter, I just ask questions like an 8 year old would.

I recently got a (civilized) critique of my way of reporting on Israel/Gaza from a professional colleague and friend, and in the aftermath, thought about how I might be more “balanced.”

Regarding the “20-point peace plan,” I wanted to hear what Mahmood Od had to say about it, so I waited, and listened to various news reports. Od is Palestinian, but grew up in Haifa, I believe. His report did shed some light, but before I get to that, here are two relatively mainstream news reports on the 20-point plan.

This one is short and foreboding:

This one has more nuts and bolts facts:

And now to what Od has reported. (I don’t think “bias” makes fact collection impossible; Od is very fact oriented, though he opposes Israel, adamantly:)

This was what jumped out at me, as Od broke the 20 point plan down in detail:



Gaza will be “governed by a “…technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee.”

There it is.

Patrick Wood, of Technocracy News, has been tracking the Technocrat cult for some 40 years. I remember he said in a presentation I heard, that the Technocrats were apolitical, and wanted to end all political systems, governments, groups, etc, and render all to a global tech-apparatus that would eliminate all conflict and run things with techno-comprehensive rationality. In other words: One World Government. New World Order. No nations—one religion.

So, it seems that Gaza as an NWO pilot project, nearing fulfillment.

Outtakes from the Od transcript:

Also, as I often have said: The Crown. England. Tony Blair—all “making sense.”

What’s taking shape is a new Ahrimanic colonialism that will make the British East India chapter of history seem benign by comparison; and will be its new woke-ish visage.

And this was what I argued on the phone to my friend—that my fear and loathing of what we call “Israel” is not, at all, rooted in my supposed anti-semitism, but rather, that I always saw Oct 7 and the grisly aftermath as the unmistakable, veiled incarnation of the New World Order, as per Albert Pike and all the rest.

“Israel” is its tool, not by itself a “nation,” and Gaza will become a place-less place, a corporate, NWO hellscape.

If you think I’m wrong, or on the wrong track, please alert me. But this is what I see.

Albert Pike letter HERE.

