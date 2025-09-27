The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

GreyCat
My mother, at age 50, was in a MAJOR US hospital in the ‘80’s to prepare for a liver transplant that was needed due to a rare autoimmune disorder she had, which was causing her liver to fail. At that time, I was 29 YO, and was there with her in the hospital, while awaiting her transplant. I was speaking with the head of the transplant team (he was a BIG DEAL), and he told me that her autoimmune disorder had a genetic component to it, and mostly affected female children (which would be me). I asked him what I should do to protect my liver, so as to best avoid getting this terrible illness she had….He had three words for me: “Never take Tylenol.” That was it. Again, that was in the ‘80’s and I’ve never forgotten those words and have never taken Tylenol in any form since. So, if the head of the transplant team at a MAJOR university hospital (one of only a few that were doing liver transplants at the time) knew Tylenol was toxic, why wasn’t this information mainstream? Never mind…I know why…

Irunthis1
The hysteria over fever, a body’s NATURAL DEFENSE against infectious disease has been one of the saddest things to witness in all my years as a pharmacist. Unless it is dangerously high, thereby potentially leading to seizure territory, LEAVE IT BE. But everyone everywhere will stubbornly treat even the mildest increase in temperature. It’s out of control.

