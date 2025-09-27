I know Dennis, and he happens to be a presence and reader at TTB. I’ve never known Dennis to not get something correct.

Thank you Dennis.

Trying To Stay Paywall Free

I’m asking for one new paid subscriber per day—only focusing on anybody who has been reading TTB for at least 2-3 years, and commenting.

If that is you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It’s $1.25 per week.

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and very appreciated.

You can also support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store, now clickable also at top of page.