The True Hepatotoxicity Of Tylenol Told To Pharmacist 1969: "So I Asked Him Just How Toxic It Was..."
Please Don't Fall Into The Trap That Has Your Frustration Driving You To Minimize All Other Toxins Besides Vaccine Adjuvants: Dennis Kinnane Is A Rare Insider, Trusted Whistleblower, and Friend
I know Dennis, and he happens to be a presence and reader at TTB. I’ve never known Dennis to not get something correct.
Thank you Dennis.
My mother, at age 50, was in a MAJOR US hospital in the ‘80’s to prepare for a liver transplant that was needed due to a rare autoimmune disorder she had, which was causing her liver to fail. At that time, I was 29 YO, and was there with her in the hospital, while awaiting her transplant. I was speaking with the head of the transplant team (he was a BIG DEAL), and he told me that her autoimmune disorder had a genetic component to it, and mostly affected female children (which would be me). I asked him what I should do to protect my liver, so as to best avoid getting this terrible illness she had….He had three words for me: “Never take Tylenol.” That was it. Again, that was in the ‘80’s and I’ve never forgotten those words and have never taken Tylenol in any form since. So, if the head of the transplant team at a MAJOR university hospital (one of only a few that were doing liver transplants at the time) knew Tylenol was toxic, why wasn’t this information mainstream? Never mind…I know why…
The hysteria over fever, a body’s NATURAL DEFENSE against infectious disease has been one of the saddest things to witness in all my years as a pharmacist. Unless it is dangerously high, thereby potentially leading to seizure territory, LEAVE IT BE. But everyone everywhere will stubbornly treat even the mildest increase in temperature. It’s out of control.