Share this postThe Truth BarrierThe True History Of Syria: Clearing Away The Propaganda In One Single Hour Of Conversation Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe True History Of Syria: Clearing Away The Propaganda In One Single Hour Of Conversation Neil Oliver Interviews Kevork Almassian, Award Winning Journalist, Born and Raised In SyriaCelia FarberMar 14, 202544Share this postThe Truth BarrierThe True History Of Syria: Clearing Away The Propaganda In One Single Hour Of Conversation Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore54Share 44Share this postThe Truth BarrierThe True History Of Syria: Clearing Away The Propaganda In One Single Hour Of Conversation Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore54SharePrevious
I read your book that you co-authored with Dr. Thorpe. It was a brilliant piece of work. Kudos Celia. A question to you and to you alone Celia: do viruses exist yes or no? I don't think they they do. I know you know who this is but in just in case you have forgotten this is Allen Duplantis MD. Defrocked. Interventional cardiologist who would not do the VAX. Furthermore, to refresh your memory I lost my wife Connie to ALS February 6 of 2020. There are times you have been upset and angry with me. You actually banned me from your website for a while. I probably deserved it, but I want to tell you I am very proud of your work and impressed with your courage. You have taught me a lot you are very courageous and I'm very impressed with your persistence, your endurance, your perseverance. Anyway, I digress: I want to know your opinion about whether or not viruses actually exist. I want to know whether or not you think ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine have been subjected to prospective randomized controlled trials. I think we can completely agree that the COVID-19 farce was just that a farce people were killed people died. I don't think ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine had anything to do with survival but that's just me. I think it distracts because those people who believe in hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are also the ones who believe in viruses and I don't believe in viruses anymore. I think it's a canard. There are a lot of curve balls and land mines and I so wish Kary Mullis were around today to help us in this tussle. You have done amazing work Celia you are an amazingly courageous, brilliant woman, and I just want to tell you how much I respect you and have the highest regard for your Yeomans work. God bless you.🙏🏻🙏🏻
It's a horrible plight in Syria, and also across the region, after what foreign involvement has done, to Syria, Iraq, Libya, Palestine and Lebanon.
I want to give an FYI, on how we may be able to compile our evidence of government injustice, which would be democratically, with 2/3 support on claims of injustice, in a national NGO. Here is the full summary of the idea, cheers: https://markgmeyers.substack.com/p/now-and-for-the-future