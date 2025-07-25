Think about it.

The truth is coming out about Gaza.

About Epstein.

About “Russiagate.”

About Obama.

About vaccines and autism.

About organ harvesting.

I don’t think we need to weaken ourselves by reducing any of these to a “distraction.”

Stephen Colbert’s show canceled—had been losing money for at least 4 years.

MSM trying to stay afloat by going full tilt Epstein, albeit with a singular Trump obsession.



They’re mimicking…the alternative media, which has now utterly eclipsed them. They just discovered Jeffrey Epstein, as a story—now that they feel certain it is safely Trump centered. Like a child who hits only the blue key on the toy xylophone.

They’re totally lost.

Now, I’m fairly prone to depressive PTSD pessimism, and just had a severe spiral last few days (stabilized by two ice baths today) but suddenly, just now, I saw it: We’ve crossed a threshold.

The truth is coming out, simultaneously, on just about everything.

The narrative controllers have lost control.

