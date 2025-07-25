Think about it.
The truth is coming out about Gaza.
About Epstein.
About “Russiagate.”
About Obama.
About vaccines and autism.
About organ harvesting.
I don’t think we need to weaken ourselves by reducing any of these to a “distraction.”
Stephen Colbert’s show canceled—had been losing money for at least 4 years.
MSM trying to stay afloat by going full tilt Epstein, albeit with a singular Trump obsession.
They’re mimicking…the alternative media, which has now utterly eclipsed them. They just discovered Jeffrey Epstein, as a story—now that they feel certain it is safely Trump centered. Like a child who hits only the blue key on the toy xylophone.
They’re totally lost.
Now, I’m fairly prone to depressive PTSD pessimism, and just had a severe spiral last few days (stabilized by two ice baths today) but suddenly, just now, I saw it: We’ve crossed a threshold.
The truth is coming out, simultaneously, on just about everything.
The narrative controllers have lost control.
I could be a downer and say that they're letting the truth come out so that they can distract us while the final pieces of the AI digital prison get put into place.
When I saw MSM propagandist Tucker start his new position as an ‘awakening truth teller’ and alternative to the mainstream I knew strange things were afoot. I like a lot of the things he has been saying as of late, but these are things genuine truth seekers have been saying for decades. Seems his new schtick is a well-calculated, well-timed money maker, built upon the sacrifices of people like yourself.