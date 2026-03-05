“It began with the sponsorship of the British Empire to Ben Gurion’s pact with Nazi Germany.”

(Quoted in Arendt clip below.)

“The whole Gaza strip needs to be empty. Flattened. Just like in Auschwitz.”



—David Azoulai, mayor of Metula



We’re poor on history, and growing poorer, by the day.

But history is alive, and readily available as a trusted friend, while “news” is deadened by the onslaught of AI propaganda and gladiatorial commentary for profit.

Today seemed a good day to really learn some history I’ve been half-studying in stolen hours over the last few years.

What exactly was Ben Gurion’s “pact with Nazi Germany?”





I’m returning my attention to the ghosted roots of Zionism, and its two main factions. The one that won out, not surprisingly, pushed the “Zero sum game” we now associate with mainstream Zionism. It isn’t.

Root Learning: Support “Israel” If You Wish, But Accept Also All Historic And Ideological Roots Of Zionism, First. It Does Not Begin On Oct. 7. It Does Not Begin With Netanyahu. Nor In 1948. The Battles We Fight Depend Upon A-Historic Tropes

At Least Know This

Some 25 plus years ago, my father and I got what we thought was a winning idea for a coffee table book series. The series would be called “At Least Know This.”

(ALKT)

It would, we envisioned, provide one page primers on all things under the sun, each page written by somebody very knowledgable on a given subject, BUT, who could reliably avoid slant, tilt, omission, and mythos, and propaganda.

Barry could write the page on WW2, or the Hungarian Uprising, easily. Facts only.

We never pitched it, but we discussed it often, and it lives on, between me and my son, Jeremy—we pick subjects and find out how little we knew.

Today no such coffee table books are necessary, it’s all online.

All you have to do is pick a subject and research it—decide what you want to “at least” know.

The trouble with the name, “At Least Know This,” is that it carries a faint tone of superiority. You ought to at least know this.

So when I have wanted to introduce it as a feature here, that frequency made me hesitate.

It sounds like I myself know the “this,” but in reality, I’m teaching myself all the time.

Now I’m embracing it.

You’ve been force fed a false dialectic, between “supporting Israel” and not.

The third, and more historically rooted position merely educates itself on what extremist faction, exactly, overtook the Zionist project, and when, and how.

Anybody Who “Supports Israel” In 2026 Should Be Mandated To Recite The Basic Facts Of The Roots Of Pre And Post 1948 Zionism—Was It Jewish, At All? What Values Were Fought Over And Who Won?

(He said this in 1891.)

No surprise, which side won out.

What was Tnuat Hahherut, The “Freedom Party?”

I knew vaguely about this 1948 letter, signed by Arendt, Einstein, Hook et al, and published in The New York Times. But today, upon revisiting Arendt’s prophetic warnings about Zionism’s seeds of its own destruction, I decided to actually read it, and publish it.

Here it is:



In our endless back and forth—”Pro-Israel” and “Anti-Israel,” we have vanished these roots, these historical facts, and these warnings. It would be easy to call the opposers “communists” and therefore dismiss it, and them. Communists, then, opposed fascists—yes.

People will say Einstein was a spy, a communist, a pedophile, sabotaged Tesla’s patents, and was wrong about the Theory of Relativity.

Forget all that, for now.

We have blighted and erased the “far-right” roots of Zionism’s extremist sect, which took over in earnest, in 1944. (See Harendt documentary linked above.)

Wasn’t Israel a socialist project?

Of course it was. But what did that mean?

Zionists were mostly on the left?

It’s ok to wonder how it all flipped so far to the far right. And it’s ok to abandon all talk of “left” and “right.” But it’s not ok to willfully ignore the history.

Gaza: “First Kahanist War”

As far as I can tell, partially through the haunting of ADL founder, Meir Kahane, assassinated in 1990, far-right ultra-nationalism grew in both size and respectability in Israel. Israelis understand it—Americans mostly don’t.

Kahane is increasingly whitewashed and revered in some contexts, while also mostly erased from history. Spending some time down this rabbit hole, I can see why.

The group Kahane founded, JDL, Jewish Defense League, is classified by FBI as a far right terrorist group, with literally unbelievable roots, which I’ll get to in a moment.

He was himself an FBI informant, and active terrorist.



