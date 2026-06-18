The Tyranny Of The American Child
Brought To You By American Parents
I believe Americans over-parent to the detriment of the world—not only to the detriment of their over-indulged children. It continues waaaaay into adulthood— the over-parenting.
SPOILING, is actually the accurate word.
Link to Teresa L.’s Substack here.
I’ve written before, recommending Teresa' L’s content, but if you are new you may have missed it. Her stuff is great; For example, this simple item.
I LOVE this.
I’ve been thinking about driving a verbal pick up truck into the depraved thing that is Contemporary American Parenting, but now I don’t have to.
Whoever this woman is, and I’ve seen her clips before, she’s all we will ever need to creatively try to turn this inverted pyramid right side up again, and take the steam out of the new American Child Tyranny.
With perfect humor, applied to a very serious subject.
This has been my position for years:))))))LOL!! But now that I know these kids are chemically destroyed by injections (we're up to 89 doses in the USA) I don't even see them as potentially reliable human beings. I want them to spend a couple of years detoxing before I even bother to get to know them - because those "vaccines" have destroyed every aspect of them that matters.
And then this came out the other day:
Blind Submission To Authority Is Caused By Bad Parenting
https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/blind-submission-to-authority-is?publication_id=1300612&post_id=201345641&isFreemail=true&r=456yya&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
I read the article thinking about the brain inflammation caused by vax adjuvants, the toxic processed food, the zero nature upbringing, the endless screens, the sexual abuse by friends and family, the Tavistock schools, and on and on, and I began to wonder if anyone can raise a child to adulthood inside today's social systems. Or does every parent have to become a homesteader, home schooler, anti-vax, clean food obsessed, bicycler who camps on the weekends with their kids?
So I guess my parents were programmed and they programmed me. At 66 yrs old, I'm from the polite generation that the C19 injections are supposed to remove entirely. We were Tavistock-trained in the 1960's - 70's to obey, perform, and be polite. It took me 25 years to just begin to break down that programming. I still grapple with it today in situations where professional-level confrontation is required, but I don't back down anymore. My goal is to be able to think fast enough to navigate every situation to a decent outcome.
A lot of young people I meet today can't really think for themselves anymore. Not all of them, but I can really see a huge difference between the kids raised by aware parents and raised by helicopter parents who let them go to McDonalds.
I love this. We --sisters and brothers, 7 of us-- thought it was torture: 'You don't leave the table till you eat the lima beans or peas or whatever we refused to eat.'