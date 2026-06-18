I believe Americans over-parent to the detriment of the world—not only to the detriment of their over-indulged children. It continues waaaaay into adulthood— the over-parenting.



SPOILING, is actually the accurate word.

Link to Teresa L.’s Substack here.

I’ve written before, recommending Teresa' L’s content, but if you are new you may have missed it. Her stuff is great; For example, this simple item.

I LOVE this.

I’ve been thinking about driving a verbal pick up truck into the depraved thing that is Contemporary American Parenting, but now I don’t have to.

Whoever this woman is, and I’ve seen her clips before, she’s all we will ever need to creatively try to turn this inverted pyramid right side up again, and take the steam out of the new American Child Tyranny.

With perfect humor, applied to a very serious subject.