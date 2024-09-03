The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Reiner Fuellmich's work is most appropriately placed in the long and illustrious tradition of German Enlightenment thinking. The Enlightenment can be encapsulated in Immanuel Kant's famous motto “Sapere Aude” which can be translated as “Have courage to use your own reason.” Reiner Fuellmich is an exemplar of this, even if German Enlightenment thought has seemingly gone out of fashion in its place of birth. He is, in fact, living, breathing proof that Enlightenment thinking has not died, it has simply been suppressed.

You could be forgiven for not knowing who Reiner Fuellmich is and what ordeal he has gone through for the last year; incarcerated in a Goettingen jail, placed in quasi solitary confinement for a good portion of that time, hands and feet bound while transported to the Goettingen court from the jail. You might even get the impression that he is a dangerous criminal deserving of such treatment since he must have done something dastardly.

Think again!

Not only is Reiner an Enlightenment figure. He is also an admirer of Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a famous and prominent German theologian, and an anti-Nazi dissident who was hanged for allegedly participating in a plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler.

Reiner takes his intellectual cues from the Enlightenment thinkers and his moral orientation from Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer. Reiner takes his legal cues from Justice Louis Brandeis who famously said “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

Is the picture of who Reiner Fuellmich is starting to emerge yet?

Yet, he is being prosecuted in his homeland after having been “extradited” back to Germany in mid October 2023, arrested at Frankfurt airport and immediately placed in “pre trial detention” almost a full year ago. He has languished in the prison facility, at times cut off from all contact with the outside world, from his attorneys, from his wife and from the other inmates. He is permitted one hour a day to walk alone in the inner courtyard. Otherwise he is confined to a cell.

You cannot break the spirit of such a man, and anyone and everyone who is steadfastly trying to do so is a moral and intellectual midget (no offense to actual midgets.) These people who have sought to bring Reiner down and to his knees have achieved the opposite. While they display withering cowardice, he is made stronger and more resolute in his determination to see justice prevail. Justice not only for Reiner, but for all those who still remember what it means to have dignity, courage, and conviction of ones beliefs. All those who believe in Enlightenment principles.

Reiner has been facing not only injustice but also evil. He is an innocent man, falsely accused of spurious charges and subjected to the utmost of primitive and degrading treatment.

Shame on all of them. Release Reiner Fuellmich immediately. Try to redeem yourselves!.

—Joseph Molitorisz, PhD

September 3, 2024