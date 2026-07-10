The Vanishing: If Nobody Ever Mirrored You, Or, You Are Given A Multitude Of Cracked Mirrors, You May Feel Invisible By Now
There Is A Path Out
Until I can write again, (I’m unable to find the exact right words for a debilitating passage, that will not result in anybody worrying) I’m going to be posting some next level “healing” videos with brief commentary only, from me.
This one stunned me, and I think many of you will have an “aha” moment when you listen to it.
As my strength slowly returns, so will my consistent writing and posting.
True bonding is a lost art. In general. I think people have stopped mirroring others because they only know how to invest in their performative online world and social media. And it has made them otherwise anti-social, self-absorbed, narcissistic, and unable to banter and talk/engage on the fly. It's a lack of interest, a lack of relationality, and a lack of social skills. Before COVID, and phone addiction culture, I never had a problem engaging with people, in all kinds of situations--it was my super power, and people loved talking to me. And I loved talking to people. I formed deep connections all my life and would talk soulfully for hours with others. That is all gone. I never feel seen anymore, let alone heard. So there is also something in the water. It's strange, Celia, because this subject has been on my mind all year, and then you posted this today. I have eerie moments where I wonder if I am a ghost and I just don't know it? Like the movie The Sixth Sense.
we have to acknowledge that this modern dystopia requires a radical shift to survival mode. coping has become the requisite art form. and too, extra measures need to be taken to protect children from the perpetual onslaught and to equip them mightily so that despair isn't their only option once they enter the maelstrom that awaits them.