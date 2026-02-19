The Very Strange Piers Morgan Episode Everyone Is Talking About: Epstein Apologia Gains Traction, As "Conspiracy Theorists" Flogged, Along With "Credulous" Media, And Moral Panic Spreaders
Michael Tracey Is Livid Over What He Calls A "Fraud" Perpetrated Upon The World, Namely That Epstein and Maxwell Were Trafficking and Abusing Minors. Not A Shred Of Evidence, He Claims
Very Lengthy, hedging segment with David Boies—accusations flying, and to most of the world, a shocking first encounter with a position nobody knew existed. Namely that there’s nothing to see here, in the Epstein “files.” Or the entire history of it. Nothing really happened. Everybody involved was of age and a consenting adult. Victims are all grifting, mentally ill liars—especially the late Virginia Giuffre.
Sidebar: Before we go any further, here are the complete FBI files about the CIA child sex cult The Finders.
Tracey likes to say not one of us has ever done a lick of decent journalistic research on any of this. And breathtakingly, his parachute is…the McMartin case.
I think this is one of the strangest segments of television debate I’ve ever seen.
Why is Michael Tracey this angry? How can he say he listened to “all” of the victims’ police interviews, and still thinks no sexual abuse took place?
I have an idea: Bondi should order an immediate, tightly monitored excavation of Zorro ranch, and that wicked island, and simply re-focus the whole thing on forensics. Human remains. Bones.
That and what became of the babies who were bred and taken from their young mothers. (Detailed reports have emerged from The Epstein Files.)
But meanwhile—yes—this is a thing. This is a position!
And Tracey is leading the charge, but he is not alone. (Fuentes is pro-Epstein, so is Ben Shapiro. And some others—I’ll compile a list later.)
Link here.
“Once a conspiracy theory gets going, it becomes utterly unfalsifiable. Utterly unfalsifiable.”
—Ben Shapiro
So the new alt right woke, is to be pro-Epstein, anti “conspiracy theory.”
Wow.
The Hail Mary card turned out to be the McMartin case—deployed even though it was NOT a “Satanic Panic.” It was a Satanic network, and yes, they found tunnels. But facts don’t matter, if you have moral dudgeon, woke indignation, and key phrases about how nobody’s doing any “real reporting.” New fancy words like “confabulist” and “credulous.”
This new “poor wrongly accused Epstein” (and friends) OP, plank, position, whatever to call it, uses the same angry smart-guy-who-suffers-for-his-superior-intelligence frequency as all previous apologia movements denying both Satanic networks and child rape and sacrifice, through the ages, in all nations, even when the evidence is stark, undeniable, and available on FBI and DOJ websites. It’s set up so that if you contest it, you’re a hysterical witch burner who believes anything with no proof, as you help wreck innocent lives of perfectly innocent billionaires, lawyers, and Royals.
Piers Morgan should have made much better use of two of his guests—Mike Benz and John Kiriakao, instead of wasting their time on what they thought of the David Boies segment, which seemed watery. But Mike Benz’ face as Tracey raged, (last 1/3 of the panel discussion) was priceless.
So here we go again: They’re going to throw “conspiracy theorists,” “Satanic Panic” warnings, “mentally ill” women, and armies of “confabulating” attention seekers and grifters at us, hoping we will all shrivel in shame for thinking anything at all was wrong about Epstein and Maxwell’s decades long perverse destruction spree.
Also, the poor Royal Family. Poor Andrew! Blackmailed. Totally innocent.
This really is incredible.
Trauma warning:
Tomorrow: Ted Gunderson, and what he found.
Last week, I had some shocking exchanges with Epstein-defenders who appear to have been influenced by Michael Tracey as one said, "Please name one instance of pedophilia. After reading Michael Tracy on this very platform that word is thrown around by everyone with no basis whatsoever." I documented these exchanges in the following post:
• https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/case-in-point-baby-bathwater-fallacy
I would also like to mention Nick Bryant's exhaustively documented book "The Franklin Scandal," which cites extensive evidence from courtroom trials. The only reason they got away with it is because the sheriff, judges, police, and everyone responsible for enforcing the law was in on the pedophile ring, which stretched all the way from Omaha to Washington, D.C.
It was after I read this book that I realized the movement to discredit and delegitimize trauma abuse victims' testimonies as "false memories" was a way for the globopedobal to cover their crimes and continue getting away with them indefinitely.
