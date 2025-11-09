Barbarossa was the "Roman" emperor who mysteriously died "drowned" in a river in Armenia, in 1190 AD on his way to Jerusalem, to fight against the Muslims of Saladin, Sultan of Syria. I wonder if someone in the US Naval Intelligence knows the real story on that drowning. Did they catch on film how the the bodyguard hit the emperor from the front when they visited that year in their time machines? I guess we will never know...
I studied the Zapruder film when writing this article: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/lifestyle/article-5104459/Was-Jackie-hired-CIA-kill-JFK.html
