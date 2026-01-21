It’s got that feeling to it—disconnect between “what they’re telling us,” and what might hit us. Since “who-could-have known?” is the favorite feature of the modern PSY OP factory.

I’m a little angry at everybody who has low awareness levels about this.

When it comes to “storms” I take a straight better-safe-than-sorry approach, as having been overly “alarmed” is not a detriment—just means maybe you are left with extra provisions, and/or life lessons, if it’s not too bad.

What does trouble me is that nobody’s talking about this one, and for the first time in my memory, it has no human name—only “Major Winter Storm.”



I keep bringing it up when I speak to people on the phone, but it hasn’t reached mass-herd consciousness, at all—quite the opposite. This “huh?” extends to people planning road trips this weekend, and they’re not even tracking it. They’re counting on that it hits Sunday.

No. It’s changing. Shifting.

Link here.

We are all way too a-la-carte and in our silos about what we choose to know about, or not know about.

I’m against “fear mongering.”

That said, it can’t hurt to listen to people like this guy, whoever he may be, and check weather reports where you live carefully.



Link here.

Please place your storm preparedness tips in the comments, please check on neighbors, friends who live alone, etc, especially the elderly.

Above all, TALK. Make sound. Call people.