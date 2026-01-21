There Is A Huge 30 State US Storm Coming "This Weekend," Which COULD Leave Millions Without Power: How To Prepare, At A Minimum: And Why Isn't Anybody Talking About It?
Men Should Be: Calling Women, Elderly, Neighbors, Etc. And Asking If They Are Ready, and/or What They May Need. Women Who Are Strong And Able Can Do The Same. Time To Create Human To Human Telegraph
It’s got that feeling to it—disconnect between “what they’re telling us,” and what might hit us. Since “who-could-have known?” is the favorite feature of the modern PSY OP factory.
I’m a little angry at everybody who has low awareness levels about this.
When it comes to “storms” I take a straight better-safe-than-sorry approach, as having been overly “alarmed” is not a detriment—just means maybe you are left with extra provisions, and/or life lessons, if it’s not too bad.
What does trouble me is that nobody’s talking about this one, and for the first time in my memory, it has no human name—only “Major Winter Storm.”
I keep bringing it up when I speak to people on the phone, but it hasn’t reached mass-herd consciousness, at all—quite the opposite. This “huh?” extends to people planning road trips this weekend, and they’re not even tracking it. They’re counting on that it hits Sunday.
No. It’s changing. Shifting.
Link here.
We are all way too a-la-carte and in our silos about what we choose to know about, or not know about.
I’m against “fear mongering.”
That said, it can’t hurt to listen to people like this guy, whoever he may be, and check weather reports where you live carefully.
Link here.
Please place your storm preparedness tips in the comments, please check on neighbors, friends who live alone, etc, especially the elderly.
Above all, TALK. Make sound. Call people.
I sent a text message to the elderly woman (she has an iPhone and is good with texting) who lives alone -- a few houses down the street from my Dad... to see if needs anything when I'm visiting my Dad this weekend (we plan to do a big shopping on Sat). I'm arriving there on Fri -- before the snow storm -- which, the current forecast (via accuweather.com (paid version)) is showing kicking off Sun morning (wee hours) in the North East.
I remember a Kansas blizzard in '59 or '60. It snowed for 24 hours with the wind blowing up to 50 mph. There was no warning. Yes, the weatherman said it might snow, but back then they never knew much more than that.
Afterward, myself and my 2 brothers went outside to play in it. From the middle of the street, 150 ft from the house, we could walk up a snowdrift and when we got to the top of it we would be on the highest point of the house. We dug tunnels, built snow forts and played in that snow for a week after. Yes, the power went out and nothing moved for days. But everyone survived just fine.
Thankfully, my parents were very good about not instilling fear. My brothers and I thought of it as a big, fun, adventure. I think we missed nearly a week of school.