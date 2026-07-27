The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Sharon C's avatar
Sharon C
7h

This is from AI but one of the sites cited was CTIF.org

Summary

Firefighters intentionally start fires near active wildfires to create controlled burns, also known as backfires. This technique helps manage and mitigate the spread of the wildfire by consuming the available fuel (like vegetation) in a controlled manner. Here’s how it works:

Fuel Reduction: By burning the vegetation ahead of the wildfire, firefighters reduce the amount of combustible material that the wildfire can use to spread further

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Creating Barriers: The controlled fire creates a firebreak, which is an area devoid of fuel that can stop or slow down the advancing wildfire

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Safety and Control: This method is carefully planned and monitored by trained professionals to ensure safety and effectiveness, as uncontrolled fires can pose significant risks

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Overall, this strategy is a critical part of wildfire management, helping to protect lives, property, and natural resources.

Disclosure from AI: AI-generated content may sometimes contain inaccurate, incomplete, or biased information, so make sure you do additional research. You should not rely on this feature for medical, financial, or legal advice.

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A.M.'s avatar
A.M.
7h

Having read a lot about fires, the fireman at the 44 second mark is backburning. The idea is to create a wall so that the fire doesn't jump--I'm in the PNW and they do it all the time. They did it in the great SF fire of 1906. Dig a trench, and then set a fire to contain it from jumping. They don't always do the trench--they just backburn and hope that it goes the right way--but wind,of course, is a big problem.

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