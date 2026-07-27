I’ve been watching news clips about the fires, last few hours: Spain, France, Scotland, and Argentina. (Patagonia.)

This one is a quick tour through fire propaganda talking points:







I’m not journalistically vain enough to think I could find an angle, corner a big truth, or out analyze anybody else out there. But I am thinking carefully about what I’m hearing, what it means, and how to cover this.

We are all filled with déja vu horror, from 2020, and I don’t want to make it worse, with vaguely catastrophist, conspiracy speculation. It sure feels like they’re pulling off the next big one—I thought it was going to be Hanta. I was wrong.

One clip I saw featured a Spanish woman crying, screaming out something like: “They’ve destroyed everything. They’ve taken our livlihoods, we make our living from those mountains. We live on tourism. It’s all gone.” It was a short clip but she definitely said “they." Not “the forest fire” has taken everything, destroyed everything, but rather, they.

This morning I felt qualifiers come on: “I’m not saying…”

But I self corrected: Journalism should not be diluted with references to what you are not saying. It’s not a fight with your spouse. It should be strictly: What you are saying.

Well, I found something I need your help with. I can’t make sense of it, no matter how hard I try. And I want to say: “I’m not saying…” or even, “Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying…”

Instead I’ll say, please help me understand what I saw in this clip below. Let’s look at it together.

At the 44 second mark, ending at about 48 seconds. First time I saw it, I did a double take.

What did I just watch? I wondered.

It can’t be what it looks like at first glance.

What, then? I watched it about 8 times.

Are there perchance any firefighters present, who can explain that that thing is—that gadget— at the 44 second mark? You will understand, I think, my perplexity.

This clip:

Clip here.

What 44 “people” exactly, are “wanted for arson” in France, and who in Spain? Who? Why? Paid by what? Working for what?

Look at the insanity of this clip above—or any clip you want.

Does that look like a “planet” that suddenly said: “It’s too hot, the sun is too hot, I need to start fires nows.”

I like this commenter below, who said to the climate alarmist, leftist, for lack of a better word (phobic of “right wing guys:”)



”Do you think the sunshine is setting grass on fire?’

Who knows how to pronounce “Pyrocumulonimbus?”

This is the stuff we can look forward to: New invented media and limguistic creatures of weaponized terror, spawned from merging (engineered) threats they’ve soaked us in for decades. Imagine! Not mere climate change, not mere raging fires engulfing western Europe. No, the fires are birthing new “weather systems,” which in turn are churning out their own, sui generis, “winds and lightning.” Fire giving BIRTH to lightning, wind, even, maybe the very wind it required to become so catastophic so fast, in so many countries at once.

Like “HIV,” it can think, it can scheme, plot, “mutate,” find better ways to kill, like a very intelligent serial killer.

All kinds of things. All “unprecedented,” like all things globalist.

I detest these people—these threat pornographers, blasphemers of nature, liars.

And I am saying that.