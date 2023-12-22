Also a mother and child killed by IDF snipers in Gaza’s only Catholic Church, even The Pope got upset by that.

“The anti-gun Joe Biden has given machine guns to Israeli civilians with which to slaughter Palestinians in the West Bank and that’s exactly what’s going on there.”



—Andrew Napolitano

“Hamas is an idea that has grown infinitely stronger as a result of the Israeli repression.”

—Phil Giraldi

A few words about Judging Freedom:

I really like this broadcast. I trust the host, the guests, and the conversations. This is an old fashioned talk show with a blessedly low level of production or emphasis on the performative. In this episode, you will learn shocking facts about many things, if you didn’t know already—for example, of the three men gunned down by IDF despite hoisting white flags and calling out in Hebrew.

(Nothing is making any sense!)

YT comment:

1:53 - Phil Giraldi is referring to a 2002 interview by Democracy Now with frm. Israeli Minister of Education, Shulamit Aloni, as to why people are called anti-semitic when they criticize Israeli policy: “Well, it’s a trick, we always use it. When from Europe somebody is criticizing Israel, then we bring up the Holocaust. When in this country people are criticizing Israel, then they are anti-Semitic. it’s very easy to blame people who criticize certain acts of the Israeli government as anti-Semitic, and to bring up the Holocaust, and the suffering of the Jewish people, and that is to justify everything we do to the Palestinians.”

Being any of the human beings in this video clip. Imagine knowing half the world has been so desensitized, they are not even upset and are willing to put into English language words in public that you deserve it. (At some level.)

There are their working conditions.

IS IT ALL JUST AN NWO/Build Back Better LAND GRAB?

From an essay linked below by Yoav Litvin.

“Until October 7, Israel upheld its founding aspiration, enforcing a doctrine of endless occupation while oscillating between implicit and explicit forms of genocide, the latter often described as “mowing the lawn” in reference to Israel’s periodical attacks on Gaza since its 2005 “withdrawal” from the besieged Palestinian enclave. During this time, Israeli Zionists reaped the benefits of Palestinian land and its resources in a modern, affluent, supposedly democratic consumer paradise, fostering robust connections and identification with white US and Europe and oil/cash-rich Gulf monarchies, rather than its immediate neighbours.

On October 7, intense fear and shock gripped Israeli society, presenting Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government with a golden opportunity to quash rising dissent against corruption, and please his coalition members with a genocidal land grab.

Fear in Israel is sustained through militarisation, anti-Palestinian narratives, reframing resistance as “terrorism,” remembering past atrocities, focusing on perceived threats and promoting segregation, ie, apartheid. Chronic fear induces symptoms akin to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), making the Israeli population prone to aggression masked as “self-defence”.

The toxic mix of fear, dehumanising propaganda, rewards for aggression and intense apartheid has bred a lack of empathy in Israelis toward Palestinians. Despite claiming the Gaza conflict as “self-defence”, Israeli leaders openly blame Palestinian society as a whole, essentially sanctioning collective punishment of civilians. Daily, Israeli institutional leaders mock Palestinian culture and cheerlead the torture, displacement and annihilation of Palestinians, revealing a disturbing genocidal mindset.

Read the rest of Yoav Litvin’s article here.



Exhibit B: The strange absence in Vivek of even understanding or responding to what Jimmy is saying. Sterile.

Look at Jimmy’s face.

My Suspicion I Can’t Shake

I have a theory I will state simply, here and now: I wonder if it is possible that “they” (Mr. Global/Anaconda) operate on the primary principle of de-sensitization. I don’t mean “Israelis,” I mean NWO/Anaconda/Cabal overall.

What if this is an experiment (Monarch/MK Ultra) to see if most Americans would have access to video after video seeing thousands of children brutally killed, and not react, other than to say “Israel has every right to defend itself…” That would mean that they a) committed mass child sacrifice, b) got people to watch it and become complicit by not reacting, which in turn, means they have paved the way for future ethnic cleansings, and land grabs all over the world. And all the people who supported them or did not protest are marked by them. To be counted on. Maybe the goal of everything is systemic de-sensitization.

(I indicated earlier that I see everything through this “Monarch” lens now. I’ll try not to over-do it or apply it everywhere. But I see it everywhere.)