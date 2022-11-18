"This is An Investigation Into Joe Biden." Fourteen FBI Whistleblowers, 150 Suspicious Activity Reports For Business Transactions, Illegal Dealings With China and 50 Other Countries. NO DENYING IT
"I've Never Seen Anything Like It" Congressman Jim Jordan
“I’ve been in congress a few years now. I’ve never seen anything like it. Fourteen agents come talk to us, whole we’re in the minority, about how political that place has become?”
—JIM JORDAN
“The Biden family’s business dealings implicate a wide range if criminality from human trafficking to potential violations of the constitution.”
”He provided Joe Bide…
