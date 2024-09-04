(Alert: There is profanity in the clip. And I salute him for saying this, like this, profanity and all.)

Link to video here.

Harris pushes depopulation as environmentalism, here.

What was done, I wonder, to evacuate this woman’s soul, and animate her with this installed software of pure evil?

Imagine if they ever nominated an actual black American, or, ever listened to one? They would not be the racist Democrat Party anymore. The party of slavery.