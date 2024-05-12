This Mother's Day: Pray For The Mothers Who Lost Their Children Due To Experimental Covid Injections
The Number Is Staggeringly High
As we enter Mother’s Day, let’s think of the many mothers who have lost their children, babies, and unborn babies, due to the Covid shots. Their suffering is unimaginable. Let’s hold them in our hearts and pray for them, that the Lord grants them both peace and, maybe even—one day— justice.
We welcome anybody who wishes to share a story, to do so here, in the comments section below.
God Bless.
Truer words were never spoken! The loss of a child, no matter how old s/he is/was, cuts a deep wound that never heals. It is constant pain and deep anguish, grief, filled with unanswerable questions, thoughts, recriminations, and many, many inexpressible feelings. The pain is always there! But, if one believes in a higher power, God, Jesus, etc, there is hope that we will be reunited in the next life. However the loneliness and emptiness is a constant companion. Friends, loved ones, family, and memories help a person make through the days. Holidays and special events just never are the same! Knowing others care about you has to be a blessing from God as you know Him. And, gratitude for the time given with that child does help!
Mary H
No mother should lose their children, I agree. But you must also ask why did so many blindly get their children injected. I pray that they won't get fooled again as well as praying for their loss. If people don't wake up, this will continue to happen again and again.