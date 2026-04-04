The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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RosaryKnight's avatar
RosaryKnight
2d

When Spanish history is brought up, there's almost always mention of the Inquisition, about which Official HIstory tells many lies, just like anything else of importance.

See these selections from William Thomas Walsh's excellent book, Isabella of Spain, The Last Crusader.

https://www.jrbooksonline.com/walsh.htm (white nationalist source but an excellent document)

The Inquisition has been unjustly slandered by the Jews, Protestants, Freemasons, Marxists, Gays, etc.

See archive.org/details/the-holy-inquisition-myth-vs.-reality-marian-horvat

catholicapologetics.info/apologetics/protestantism/holinquisit.htm

Even the BBC, hardly sympathetic to Catholicism, exonerated it! traditioninaction.org/movies/026_BBC.htm

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
2d

Yes, we were just there, amazing! https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/semana-santa-malaga

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