I thought I’d seen most Semana Santa videos on YouTube, but I hadn’t seen this one, from Rick Steves.

I’m heartsick to not be there for it this year. If I hadn’t seen it (three times now) with my own eyes, I would scarcely believe it.

I have hundreds of my own photos and videos—maybe this weekend I’ll see what I have and post some photos and videos, though I don’t know if it fascinates others as much, or if people have had enough.

I do have one truly good video shot from my son’s then balcony (2019) Palm Sunday, with the float completing its procession, into Granada’s La Catedral.



It never gets less jaw-dropping, or less heart pounding, or less mysterious—each year I learn new tiny tidbits of facts, elements of it all. It’s endless.

Generally, it’s very hard to shoot this properly as one is on the ground, and not above. Except when one’s son happens to have an apartment with a balcony directly above La Catedral! Then one can come across like a proper videographer…

Some of you will already have seen this one, by videographer Brandon Li. Way more intense than Rick Steves.’

The first time I saw any of this I was just out getting orange juice for my son who was bedridden with a very badly broken leg from a rock climbing fall. It was just coming down the street toward me, and I thought I was dreaming, or something had glitched.



“What on earth….?”

The coordination is so spectacular—as though choreographed by something bordering on the supernatural.

American media figures are hating on Spain right now, from many directions. Bill O’Reilly has promised he will never go there again.

Well, ok then.

Me, I’m counting the days.

And I’m planning to catch Semana Santa in Sevilla next year.

Then again, that might count as treacherous, for a Granadina—which is what I aspire to become.

Spain’s fierce regionalism is one of the things I am most quietly fascinated my, and charmed by. Once when Carmen (my daughter in law Paula’s mom) and I were walking in Parque Federico García Lorca, arm in arm, (which is how women walk in Spain,) I told her my son and I had been to Sevilla and asked what she thought of it. She stopped. Turned to me. Then said, very seriously:



”I struggle to explain my true feelings about Sevilla.”

My eyes widened. What were they?

Carmen explained—I picked up most of it—that she finds the people of Sevilla charming on the outside but not all that trustworthy, and possibly faintly superior.

Maybe I’ll never go there again.

Well—certainly not—as my son and I did, in August. What were we thinking? It was three and half hours (drive) hotter than Granada, somewhere maybe around 105 degrees. We went to an indoor aquarium and studied every last jellyfish, rather than go outside and brave the heat again.

Sevilla’s architecture is just ridiculous. Breathtaking.



Carmen and Antonio have only ever declared one city in Spain to be not beautiful. They even called it ugly!



Jaén. This made me determined to visit the olive Mecca—to see what Carmen and Antonio mean by “ugly.”



Jaén

One night, at a friend’s dinner party, a man from Jaén held a monologue giving voice to each Andalucían town’s exact notion of both themselves and the surrounding towns and regions. I understood maybe 30% of what he was saying but still found myself laughing uproariously. The critiques were social, personality based, and even sometimes sexual. (Some region was said to have sex that lacked some essential quality, unlike the next place over.)

(My friend translated some of it.) The funniest was one small town in Andalucía whose inhabitants insist they are not part of Andalucía at all. Perhaps the result of some ancient slight.

Spain’s national anthem (because of all this, if I’ve understood it right) has no lyrics—other than some that were imposed in the Franco era, now of course removed. I think Agent Roger should write the lyrics Spain is missing, and make it reflect all these nuanced prejudices. It could be written like Shostakovich’s 5th, in such a way that each side believes itself to be vindicated.

Roger could do it—I have no doubt.

If anybody wants to really make me happy, tell me about a Spanish regional beef with another region.

I want to stop writing about the war and other horrors, but I don’t want fail to keep a finger on the pulse—and serve my basic duties as a dilettante reporter of world affairs.

Each day it seems so urgent and life-or-death important, and maybe it is.

But we’re forgetting all about beauty.



Link here to Wikipedia page, with detailed info on Semana Santa.

Some photos from Sevilla, August, 2024: