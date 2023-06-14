“Do you have the 17 recordings yes or no?”

—Sen. Ted Cruz

“I’m not going to get further into that…”

—FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate

Like hell you’re not.

Dude.

Stall for time, but where will you hide, and how, from the inevitable. The 17 recordings the FBI has.

It seems to be that the Biden/Obama Burisma FBI-gate tape scandal is catching fire fast. I’ve b…