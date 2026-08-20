I was so riveted by this documentary that I likely would have kept watching even if we got another earthquake. (Day before yesterday we had three.)

I know there’s a tidal flood of things to watch, read, take in—but this film is about so much more than the art of Flamenco, and one of its reigning queens.

I’ve been wondering lately if each country has its own rhythmic inheritance, or “DNA,” of which its language is but one expression.

Today—before I found this film— I was thinking I want to record foreign languages and speak about them strictly rhythmically.

Call me mad but I think Finnish has Flamenco patterns in it?

I’d never heard of La Chana, but you know I’m prone to obsessions.

It all began when I saw this post on Facebook, just hours ago, from AireFlamenco’s page. Wow, I thought. Who is that?

Dropped everything. Invented “Thursday Film Interlude” so as not to have to wait till Saturday to share this gem.

In any case, it’s been months since I posted a Saturday film. (Sorry.)

Enjoy this heart-warming film, and let me know in comments if you liked it, and your thoughts.