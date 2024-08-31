Share this postTim Walz' Brother Condemns Him In FB Comment, Warns Americans About His Character: "The Stories I Could Tell…Not The Type Of Character You Want Making Decisions About Your Future."celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTim Walz' Brother Condemns Him In FB Comment, Warns Americans About His Character: "The Stories I Could Tell…Not The Type Of Character You Want Making Decisions About Your Future."Laura Loomer Broke The Story That Jeff Walz Has Donated To Trump Campaign And May Go Public On Stage At A Trump Rally But Also Wants To Protect FamilyCelia FarberAug 31, 202441Share this postTim Walz' Brother Condemns Him In FB Comment, Warns Americans About His Character: "The Stories I Could Tell…Not The Type Of Character You Want Making Decisions About Your Future."celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15Share41Share this postTim Walz' Brother Condemns Him In FB Comment, Warns Americans About His Character: "The Stories I Could Tell…Not The Type Of Character You Want Making Decisions About Your Future."celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15SharePrevious
if jeff knows, dont you think those who picked walz know too?? if i had to bet that is exactly why he was picked.
if it is not walz ... there will be another walz or kamala, or trump ...
what matters is what the people beyond the scenes want and it looks like the green pastures are over for this country.
hard times ahead ... all planned well in advance ...
Days of Crisis https://www.johndayblog.com/2024/08/days-of-crisis.html
We are in a crisis-period of death throes of an established global financial and military power structure, composed at the end of World War-2, contested through the cold-war decades, then thrust to global dominance with the collapse of the USSR, and now collapsing from internal corruption consuming it like widespread cancer.
Causes leading into this include the rate of profit taking being maintained as industrial output, especially in western countries, declined for many reasons, so the profits ate healthy industries. Many industries were moved to China, where they could produce at lower costs, maintaining the profits. Those which remained in the west became weaker without productive investment, taking on loans to buy their own stocks back, maintaining "shareholder value".
Net oil production, including natural-gas-liquids and fracked-liquids, peaked in late 2018, and is on a plateau with ups and downs since then. I expect it to fall. There may be large, secret reserves in the Arctic and Antarctic, but they would take over a decade to bring online. Oil is Real Economy in the modern world.
Two days ago I posted BOE Needs World War Three https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/boe-needs-world-war-three , which makes the case that the City Of London global financial interests are badly over-extended on their failing leveraged bets, calculated to profit from the political and economic collapses of Russia and Ukraine in such a way as to asset-strip both countries for further leveraged loans, and the payment of debt-service on these large, leveraged debt-bets.
I was surprised to see that the post had garnered 14,400 views in about 6 hours, which is 10X what my typical post might get in 24 hours. I searched Substack statistics and could not tell where the views came from. Likes, comments and new-subscriptions were all stable. I immediately suspected that I had attracted the attention of some government-surveillance entity somewhere. I have not yet been invited to dine in Paris with Emmanuel Macron, and I am certain that I would decline such an offer.
We are in an epoch where all constraints have been removed from the global elites. Appearances are much less important than the retention of raw power this year as their cancerous system consumes itself. It is our life support system, also. We have longer-term interests to support. They would kill as many of us as don't comport to their plans. That is underway, with options to suddenly trip into World War Three, with emergency powers, such as were wielded by the heads of all great powers, and their financiers 80 years ago.
Largest in 2 decades, Israeli army launches major military operation in northern West Bank
Israeli operation in northern West Bank involves 2 army brigades, helicopters, drones, bulldozers, according to local media https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/largest-in-2-decades-israeli-army-launches-major-military-operation-in-northern-west-bank/3314912