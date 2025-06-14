”It’s so fantastical, so delusional, so fascistic—”



—Jeffrey Sachs



”The antiwar President saying if you don’t negotiate the way we want you to, we’ll kill you.”



—Andrew Napolitano

Mearsheimer says Americans can not understand Israel owns us and Trump is “in a straight jacket.”

The Times of Israel article Mearsheimer refers to here.





Scott Ritter on the only two things Trump must stop Israel from doing:







I have been listening to podcasts all day; The ones posted here chronicle the shock and dismay of the panelists, who mostly believed Trump intended to push diplomacy, keeping the US out of wars.

If Israel and Iran bomb the oil reserves, drastically raising oil prices, Trump’s Presidency will become a Hindenburg. America will crack apart, in one way or another.



"President Trump has repeatedly stated in the past that he recognizes the immeasurable suffering, and annihilation can be caused by nuclear war, which is why he has been unequivocal that we all need to do everything possible to work towards peace."

—Tulsi Gabbard



Andrew Napolitano is deeply shocked and outraged at the wording of this DJT tweet:

“This is a war against BRICS and now it’s a hot war.”

—Pepe Escobar









”Bombs away.”



— Randy Fine



”Game on.”



—Lindsey Graham













A document I was previously unfamiliar with is The Zionist Plan For The Middle East, which former Marine, pro-Palestinian activist, and monetary system activist Ken O’Keefe often cites. I looked it up, and wondered why only Ken O’Keefe seems to be talking about it.

“To survive, Israel must 1) become an imperial regional power, and 2) must effect the division of the whole area into small state by the dissolution of all existing Arab states.”

Regarding False Flags (and anticipating the next one…)

I would appreciate if some of you would watch this and comment on whether you think it is real or fabricated. They don’t say this out loud, normally, never mind with this degree of bluntness:



Friedman makes the claim in this interview that Israelis “feel a lot better,” and also Americans, woke up “feeling a lot safer,” after the surprise attack on Iran. Meanwhile, IDF sends Israelis to bomb shelters, and instructs them to avoid public gatherings.

False Flag Imminent?







Not Lying About Not Caring Is The New Black Among The Zionist-MAGA Set:





”Why do so many people want to force me to care about Gaza?”



—”Laura Loomer”



Loomer famously once tweeted “Glass it,” when MAGA/Conservative types were tweeting that Gaza should be reduced to a “parking lot,” after Oct. 7.



I think “The Zionist Plan For The Middle East” document, linked above will help us think as straight as possible and with historical context on this. I spent all day sifting, listening, reading and compiling this and I am not sure it is all that useful. But now it’s done.



Fake Marxist Globalist “No Kings” protests set to begin now, in cities across the US. Please write in comments what is happening in your city, if you wish.

How bad will it be, do you think?











