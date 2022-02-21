I sometimes lose the capacity to write, yet dozens of paragraphs get written. I become aware that I no longer know what I’m saying. Today, I wrote all day. Yesterday too. And the day before. But when a piece grows too long, when I start writing and writing and writing, yet not finishing, I become like the woman who knits into eternity, but she can only …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.