I woke around 6:30 am, and Lewis was at his post, on my legs. When he detects I have woken up, he moves to my chest and sits on me like a hen, purring. We say our morning prayer of thanks and then once I am up and robed, we go out the back door.
The air felt so clean and brisk, the sun was rising behind the trees, and the birds were chirping like I’d n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.