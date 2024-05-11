Share this postTo Lighten Up A Littleceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTo Lighten Up A LittleCelia FarberMay 11, 202453Share this postTo Lighten Up A Littleceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther12ShareBoogie Turtle here.Mimetic turtle here.53Share this postTo Lighten Up A Littleceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther12SharePreviousNext
I love when you do these posts. They’re like a palate cleanse for readers. Is there a word for that?
I used to have a salad plate sized (9"-10") red-eared slider turtle. I raised her in a 55 gal aquarium from the time she was the size of a half dollar coin. I was surprised that she had a personality! She knew when we came home from work even! I eventually built her a really nice outside pond. We assumed the call of nature to reproduce finally made her find a way out. 🤷♀️ Here I was, a 47 yr old woman, knocking on my neighbor's doors and asking "Can I check around your yard for my turtle?" 🤣