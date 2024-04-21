“Tim Fletcher is the best thing that has happened to the internet.”

—YouTube Comment

I toggled, yesterday and today, between Tim Fletcher and Joe Dispenza. I can’t work out if they are diametrically opposed—I know Dispenza says we need to dislodge the past, (not carry it around or think about it) which sounds awesome.

Fletcher says we need to feel it and heal it.

My theory of “trauma,” radically simplified, is that it’s rooted in splitting off the self/voice in order to assuage an angry presence. This requires an awful amount of energy. As we were scapegoated, we choose our own scapegoats, who haunt our consciences. This is the undiagnosed problem—our own memories of our own selves. No chance to repent since giant brooms chase us around demanding we love and accept ourselves.

Self love, I believe, entails repentance and confession, on a regular basis. And this is a big, steep mountain for most of us.

A couple of hours ago, I got so tired, though it was only around 9 am, I realized needed to go back to sleep. I was reading Elizabeth Nickson’s latest piece, a companion to the powerful piece she published yesterday. I was so eager to read it, I was pushing away my exhaustion, reading while technically asleep. Then suddenly, I was dreaming…

I dreamed I was in a house, and many of you were there. There were two friendly, large dogs, and one of them was named “Gif.” This dog was trying to eat a collection of earrings on the sofa, which I scooped up, while bringing the dogs to an area, where we all laid down to sleep. The dogs were talking to me, and this was when they told me one was named “Gif.” They told me how they put their paws together, to feel safe, and one of them urged me to take its paw, which was warm and dry. They told me it was ok that I was exhausted, and that the Zoom was going to be fine.

I woke up.

On my phone, while I made coffee, the algorithm gave me Tim Fletcher video number 10.

Fletcher says that you can not heal trauma other than in a very safe environment. I agree.

Changing the subject for a moment:

“It was necessary to ruin Christianity in order to effect a one world government. That fact is out front in their founding documents, and the men chosen to insinuate the ideas of One Worldism into the culture were, by the time they were in their 60’s, full-on practitioners of the Occult.”

The Demonic Flooding Of America Was Deliberate, by Elizabeth Nickson