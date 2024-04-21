"To Not Deal With Trauma Is To Be At War With Yourself. To Hide Deep Pain Takes An Enormous Amount Of Energy." Tim Fletcher
“Tim Fletcher is the best thing that has happened to the internet.”
—YouTube Comment
I toggled, yesterday and today, between Tim Fletcher and Joe Dispenza. I can’t work out if they are diametrically opposed—I know Dispenza says we need to dislodge the past, (not carry it around or think about it) which sounds awesome.
Fletcher says we need to feel it and heal it.
My theory of “trauma,” radically simplified, is that it’s rooted in splitting off the self/voice in order to assuage an angry presence. This requires an awful amount of energy. As we were scapegoated, we choose our own scapegoats, who haunt our consciences. This is the undiagnosed problem—our own memories of our own selves. No chance to repent since giant brooms chase us around demanding we love and accept ourselves.
Self love, I believe, entails repentance and confession, on a regular basis. And this is a big, steep mountain for most of us.
A couple of hours ago, I got so tired, though it was only around 9 am, I realized needed to go back to sleep. I was reading Elizabeth Nickson’s latest piece, a companion to the powerful piece she published yesterday. I was so eager to read it, I was pushing away my exhaustion, reading while technically asleep. Then suddenly, I was dreaming…
I dreamed I was in a house, and many of you were there. There were two friendly, large dogs, and one of them was named “Gif.” This dog was trying to eat a collection of earrings on the sofa, which I scooped up, while bringing the dogs to an area, where we all laid down to sleep. The dogs were talking to me, and this was when they told me one was named “Gif.” They told me how they put their paws together, to feel safe, and one of them urged me to take its paw, which was warm and dry. They told me it was ok that I was exhausted, and that the Zoom was going to be fine.
I woke up.
On my phone, while I made coffee, the algorithm gave me Tim Fletcher video number 10.
Fletcher says that you can not heal trauma other than in a very safe environment. I agree.
Changing the subject for a moment:
“It was necessary to ruin Christianity in order to effect a one world government. That fact is out front in their founding documents, and the men chosen to insinuate the ideas of One Worldism into the culture were, by the time they were in their 60’s, full-on practitioners of the Occult.”
The Demonic Flooding Of America Was Deliberate, by Elizabeth Nickson
A profound statement. Thank you. I'm not certain that I personally can ever heal the wounds of my childhood. Perhaps only with the help of God and Jesus.
I went to one of Joe Dispenza's week long retreats when I had cancer. I believe it's interesting to know where he comes from. He comes from the Ramtha School of Enlightenment in Yelm, WA. What I don't like about that is that they used wine and lots of it. I don't believe enlightenment will ever come from something outside of you, especially alcohol. Look it up; it's an interesting school; had it's heyday in the 90s. I met someone who went to it; she says it was a cult. Anyway, he uses hypnosis, but hypnosis for your own good. I'm not sure if the healings he sees really stick. He poo-poo's the use of detox for the body and insists that meditation is the only way. I think each individual has to find his own way.
He charges a LOT of money and that money enriches him. Nothing wrong with that, but if you really wanted to help people who were suffering, do you really need to help them from a $12 million dollar home in Santa Barbara?