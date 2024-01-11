There were two things I wanted to communicate today; One was about the gathering online yesterday, where Reiner Fuellmich’s situation was discussed. The other was to thank those who wrote me and said you might be interested in a “gig,” involving either copy editing, editing, or reporting.

I will be emailing everybody who reached out, and inviting all to a Zoom call.

The update about Reiner is primarily that we all got to hear a recording of his voice that his lawyer (one if his lawyer’s) Dagmar Schön made when she spoke with him in prison. He sounded like himself and it was very moving to hear it.

I plan to assign a reporter to investigate and update Reiner’s situation.

To that end, I will be prioritizing this Zoom call, involving everybody who indicated their interest.

I have some days where I prepare several posts but don’t post anything.

The story about the tunnels in NYC was very distressing. I prepared some background on it and will post that tomorrow.

Ok, goodnight.