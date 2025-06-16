I enjoyed, very much, this morning’s conversation with Dr. Emanuel Garcia, one of Covid’s many medical heroes, who was stripped of his medical license in New Zealand (not his native country) during the Covid revolution.

A special thank you to Libby Handros and John Kirby, for making the introduction, (and to Mark Crispin Miller for introducing me to John and Libby.)

Things are slowly improving around here, after a long period of brain fog and low energy.

As an aside: I now have a terrific assistant, a few hours a week, who enables me to schedule, remember, show up, stay on track. Sylvia’s email is Sylvia4Celia@gmail.com, if anybody needs to get anything across to me. I have been all but “email blind” for the better part of a year, but now I have help.

I’m also trying to break my habit of never posting interviews.

I think I’ve alienated some people who were kind enough to interview me only to have me disassociate and not follow up, not share the clip, and thereby seem a little rude.

I’m just very introverted.

In the old days, interviews were over after they were over, they had no afterlife. Like bread.

I’m a writer, can barely tolerate cameras and microphones, but I’m trying hard to enter the era on its terms, not mine.

I now feel that it’s vital to “step up,” to learn to tell this story, as many times as people ask me to. To understand that those better equipped, perhaps, are mostly not here anymore. I was always the wallflower on the edges asking them to shed light, and that’s how I liked it.

Now I need to accept that I do know some things, and that every time I speak it does not mean I will be “in trouble” again, assailed, for some scientific mis-step. And if that happens, so what?

It’s my understanding, of my own life, told to the best of my ability.

Swim or sink.

Twice during the interview, I had to open the door for deliveries, and I felt bad for Manny, but in Spain, I’ve learned that you may have a hard time tracking a package down once it is not accepted the day it is delivered.

If, like me, you don’t pay attention to the expiration date on the little slip they leave.

If, that is, you even remembered to check your mailbox in the first place.

And with that—here’s the interview, and please consider subscribing to Manny’s excellent Substack, and Zoom-cast.

