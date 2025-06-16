The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shona Duncan's avatar
Shona Duncan
13m

I've been glued to my bed the last couple of days or weeks too and unsure if it is a mood thing or a viral thing or something or nothing. I slept almost non stop for about two or three days, I can't remember. I hope you feel better soon x

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture