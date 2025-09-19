Do you owe a debt to society to have a strong opinion on what happened to Charlie Kirk, as we understand him, on Sept 10, 2025?
Do you owe such a debt to the “truther community?”
Do you owe it to yourself?
Do you owe it to the unnamed hybrid medium (media) that confused you in the first place?
Do you need to prove you are not easily fooled?
If so, why, and to whom?
Why do we think most images are AI deep fakes but not those placed as contrasts next to AI deep fakes?
How close are we to exiting the Truth Casino, even though we never won back our money?
How close are you?
Discussion about this post
No posts
It's not even about context as much as it is about stirring the pot and watching it boil.
For those who are tired, just take a break and in 10 minutes you will be fed something new to get worked up about. I say, observe the cooks in the kitchen as we know their recopies already and we can say no thank you, I'm not hungry.
Context is everything. I don't normally form an opinion without it. That being said, does it matter what we think of this latest psyops? Because it is psyops. Even if it did happen (Kirk was shot and killed), even if it didn't, and was all a big show. So many people have video and there are weird goings-on like that George Zinn dude and other operatives making signals in the audience, now there is supposedly an X poster who predicted the assassination down to the day and whoever it is mysteriously disappeared. We have the FBI doing their usual song and dance, and then concluding after only 7 days that the investigation is all closed up. Say what? The investigation over J6 is still going on years later -because so many people were involved. Same here: think of how many people witnessed this. None of them are going to be interviewed? Really?
It reminds me of the Vegas shooting which was closed up super fast and surrounded by bizarre events and propaganda that didn't make sense, as well.