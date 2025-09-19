The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

It's not even about context as much as it is about stirring the pot and watching it boil.

For those who are tired, just take a break and in 10 minutes you will be fed something new to get worked up about. I say, observe the cooks in the kitchen as we know their recopies already and we can say no thank you, I'm not hungry.

Context is everything. I don't normally form an opinion without it. That being said, does it matter what we think of this latest psyops? Because it is psyops. Even if it did happen (Kirk was shot and killed), even if it didn't, and was all a big show. So many people have video and there are weird goings-on like that George Zinn dude and other operatives making signals in the audience, now there is supposedly an X poster who predicted the assassination down to the day and whoever it is mysteriously disappeared. We have the FBI doing their usual song and dance, and then concluding after only 7 days that the investigation is all closed up. Say what? The investigation over J6 is still going on years later -because so many people were involved. Same here: think of how many people witnessed this. None of them are going to be interviewed? Really?

It reminds me of the Vegas shooting which was closed up super fast and surrounded by bizarre events and propaganda that didn't make sense, as well.

