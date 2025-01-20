“Lockjaw Pitbull energy.” When he deported millions under the Obama administration, nobody called him racist. [See clip.]

I’ve been fascinated by Tom Homan for a while. I think he’s the most important buffalo of them all, and I expect, the opposition’s worst nightmare, worse even than Trump in some ways, as he comes with no accompanying performance-no “show,” and no “humbug” in the PT Barnum sense.

(I think RFK Jr. is the same archetype, from the other end of the class spectrum.)

I am intrigued by the way he talks, almost like he has rocks in his mouth, which makes me trust him even more.

Smooth talk by psychopaths has landed us in hell itself, so I look for ‘rough’ voices with no ornamentation and no fractal patterns.

Tom Homan, second clip here.

To millions of illegal aliens, he said: “Start packing.” He has said if they leave willingly, they won’t have a 20 year ban on returning.

I hope fame does not affect him and that the MAGA apparatus leaves him alone to do his job, instead of making him stand on a stage with a cowboy hat and say things we all already know.

Enough already, MAGA Star Machine. (After today.)

Enough of everything that is not the actual work.

Digression: “Meanwhile.”

On the other end of the MAGA (“right wing”) spectrum, which I consider pure Tavistock/Monarch, is the Tate brothers, angrily pushing a pimp-prostitute model on men, scolding men for being are simps if they don’t make their women bring in money from webcams.



So this is like the 11th incarnation of homosexuality. (I refer, not, to men who have sex with men and don’t try to destroy women. I refer to men who may not even know they’re gay, but who partake in the degradation of women in the culture.)

Here is audio of Andrew Tate gaslighting a woman who he strangled into unconsciousness, then raped.

He calls himself the “smaa est man in the world.”

I’m not sure what he is, or what happened to him, but he should not call himself man.



”Drug cartels should be designated as terrorist organizations”…Biden’s open border is “national suicide.”





Good Cop Bad Cop

West Carthage NY, Homan’s home town, income, according to census:

Have you been to the north of NY state lately? I have. It’s among the most crushing poverty you’ll ever see in America. White poverty. I went to Buffalo NY, to pick up a small fiberglass trailer I thought I was going to live in, when we got the house sold for Doug, in 2024. I drove back through backroads, and this was where I finally really saw what real American poverty was.

Now, Bob Homan is from a place that is way, way north even of Syracuse. This is brutal.

You can’t really find a place to grow up that is more opposite to the social roots of what we call “the elite.”

Not (far as I can tell) interested in the glitz, the balls, the circles, the MAGA spotlight—Homan wants to get to work, TODAY, as Trump’s EO’s hail down like piercing arrows over the grey beast trying to kill America.

Trump is sworn in in one hour and 10 minutes.

I’m starting to this some things actually are what they seem.



