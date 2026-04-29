Link here to Lioness of Judah article.

Indictment PDF linked here.

As somebody who spent the better part of my life trying to expose these vile criminals, I ought to perhaps feel something.

I can see that others are excited.

Liam Scheff exposed this in 2004, I think it was:





Link here.



Twenty two years ago. They chased the kids down when they tried to refuse the drugs, sedated them, and inserted GI tubes into their stomachs, to mainline the “life saving” HIV drugs, which caused them to die slow, painful deaths, in some cases going blind from the toxicity. An NIAID drug trial under Tony Fauci’s flagship NIAID.

AIDS activists besieged the BBC for airing the documentary “Guinea Pig Kids” which I worked on, and BBC buckled. Expunged it.

Guardian article here.

This was an NIAID “trial,” under Anthony Fauci’s NIAID. They were fully exposed as subjecting black and Hispanic “orphans” to extremely toxic drugs, with no “informed consent,” and dumping some of them in a mass grave in Hawthorne NY, which was part of the BBC film. (BBC hired me to do field research and go to the mass grave to try to find the names of some of the dead kids on a circle of tombstones. I did—I found two whose names matched those we had been given, of children who died in the experiments.)

(BBC’s Jamie Doran hired me only because he had a falling out with Liam Scheff, who broke the story, after a top from Christine Maggiore.)

It all ended with “AIDS activists” demanding, and receiving, profligate apologies from the BBC, along with a groveling 18 page letter.

The power of these “AIDS activists” to dictate mass media opinion and consent on “HIV/AIDS” and all reportage and narrative surrounding it was breathtaking, and soul crushing in the extreme. I can’t bring myself to document it anymore, in detail.

“Woke” back then meant: Torture and murder black and Hispanic orphans with AIDS drugs so the “gay community” could get up to 100 HIV drugs flowing down the FDA pipeline, in order to keep their robust sex lives unperturbed, and beat like gongs anybody in media who objected by so much as a hair. And win. They were like Laura Loomers, all of them. Relentless, vicious, and sociopathic. People bowed down to them. Every story that tried to come to light about Fauci’s mass poisoning empire devolved, upon their wild tantrums, to a series of hand-wringing articles in legacy media about the injured feelings of AIDS activists. Never a word about the dead, or those who grieved them. Only the feelings and rights of AIDS activists mattered—always.

What’s my point?

That I’m bitter and cynical?

That it’s too little too late?

But surely we’re kicking Fauci to the corn field now, starting with his “henchman.”

It’s better than nothing, I concede.

It feels queasy to me, that it’s happening decades too late. This has nothing to do with me, but rather, with the way the system itself produces its own faux moral purges, when all the bodies are in the ground, and all the perpetrators are old enough to evade prison on grounds of being too old, practically.

They reduced our world to a vast tomb. They got away with it—over 40 years of terror and carnage.

The final loss is to lose even sensation for the justice ship now apparently on the horizon. To not even be able to stand with those people on the shoreline, because my spirit isn’t good like theirs.

We were screaming bloody murder, for decades, but they did something to the frequencies—nobody heard us. We were despised, hated, and hounded, and that could only turn inward.

The fake dissident infiltrators, actors, and agents—they know who they are.

Yes, I’m cynical, bitter, empty, angry, and strangely ashamed.

Just let me be that way.

Sending that guy to prison will not raise the dead. Nor reform these sick agencies. A few old goats will be scapegoated. Maybe even Fauci.

But his killing spree is far from over; They’re still cooking up new, ever more elaborate poisons for children and adults alike. For this to be worth talking about, thousands of NIH and FDA officials have to be arrested. There would need to be Nuremberg trials. Journalists and activists would have to be arrested too. Editors. TV producers. Heads of profiteering organizations, and all their co-conspirators.

I have felt depressed for days. They’re blowing up entire villages in Lebanon, as we speak.

“It’s still grownups killing children.”

—Darryl Cooper.

While other grownups defend them.

Clip here.

It’s impossible to generate “hope,” for me anyway.

Wanton demolition and mass murder in full public view is now fully normalized.

There’s something unpatriotic about you if you have a problem with it.

Maybe you need a lecture on the realities of “war.”