Top Fauci Official, David Morens, Indicted In First Criminal Prosecution Against A Senior Covid Official
Cause For Jubilation, or Too Little Too Late?
Link here to Lioness of Judah article.
Indictment PDF linked here.
As somebody who spent the better part of my life trying to expose these vile criminals, I ought to perhaps feel something.
I can see that others are excited.
Liam Scheff exposed this in 2004, I think it was:
Link here.
Twenty two years ago. They chased the kids down when they tried to refuse the drugs, sedated them, and inserted GI tubes into their stomachs, to mainline the “life saving” HIV drugs, which caused them to die slow, painful deaths, in some cases going blind from the toxicity. An NIAID drug trial under Tony Fauci’s flagship NIAID.
AIDS activists besieged the BBC for airing the documentary “Guinea Pig Kids” which I worked on, and BBC buckled. Expunged it.
Guardian article here.
This was an NIAID “trial,” under Anthony Fauci’s NIAID. They were fully exposed as subjecting black and Hispanic “orphans” to extremely toxic drugs, with no “informed consent,” and dumping some of them in a mass grave in Hawthorne NY, which was part of the BBC film. (BBC hired me to do field research and go to the mass grave to try to find the names of some of the dead kids on a circle of tombstones. I did—I found two whose names matched those we had been given, of children who died in the experiments.)
(BBC’s Jamie Doran hired me only because he had a falling out with Liam Scheff, who broke the story, after a top from Christine Maggiore.)
It all ended with “AIDS activists” demanding, and receiving, profligate apologies from the BBC, along with a groveling 18 page letter.
The power of these “AIDS activists” to dictate mass media opinion and consent on “HIV/AIDS” and all reportage and narrative surrounding it was breathtaking, and soul crushing in the extreme. I can’t bring myself to document it anymore, in detail.
“Woke” back then meant: Torture and murder black and Hispanic orphans with AIDS drugs so the “gay community” could get up to 100 HIV drugs flowing down the FDA pipeline, in order to keep their robust sex lives unperturbed, and beat like gongs anybody in media who objected by so much as a hair. And win. They were like Laura Loomers, all of them. Relentless, vicious, and sociopathic. People bowed down to them. Every story that tried to come to light about Fauci’s mass poisoning empire devolved, upon their wild tantrums, to a series of hand-wringing articles in legacy media about the injured feelings of AIDS activists. Never a word about the dead, or those who grieved them. Only the feelings and rights of AIDS activists mattered—always.
What’s my point?
That I’m bitter and cynical?
That it’s too little too late?
But surely we’re kicking Fauci to the corn field now, starting with his “henchman.”
It’s better than nothing, I concede.
It feels queasy to me, that it’s happening decades too late. This has nothing to do with me, but rather, with the way the system itself produces its own faux moral purges, when all the bodies are in the ground, and all the perpetrators are old enough to evade prison on grounds of being too old, practically.
They reduced our world to a vast tomb. They got away with it—over 40 years of terror and carnage.
The final loss is to lose even sensation for the justice ship now apparently on the horizon. To not even be able to stand with those people on the shoreline, because my spirit isn’t good like theirs.
We were screaming bloody murder, for decades, but they did something to the frequencies—nobody heard us. We were despised, hated, and hounded, and that could only turn inward.
The fake dissident infiltrators, actors, and agents—they know who they are.
Yes, I’m cynical, bitter, empty, angry, and strangely ashamed.
Just let me be that way.
Sending that guy to prison will not raise the dead. Nor reform these sick agencies. A few old goats will be scapegoated. Maybe even Fauci.
But his killing spree is far from over; They’re still cooking up new, ever more elaborate poisons for children and adults alike. For this to be worth talking about, thousands of NIH and FDA officials have to be arrested. There would need to be Nuremberg trials. Journalists and activists would have to be arrested too. Editors. TV producers. Heads of profiteering organizations, and all their co-conspirators.
I have felt depressed for days. They’re blowing up entire villages in Lebanon, as we speak.
“It’s still grownups killing children.”
—Darryl Cooper.
While other grownups defend them.
Clip here.
It’s impossible to generate “hope,” for me anyway.
Wanton demolition and mass murder in full public view is now fully normalized.
There’s something unpatriotic about you if you have a problem with it.
Maybe you need a lecture on the realities of “war.”
Regarding Virus Deception and "am I aware" viruses do not exist:
I first addressed the non existence (upon Perth Group's first major paper in Bio/Technology) in 1993, and many times since. First article was for SPIN, second was for Springer Verlag, and commissioned by Duesberg and Serge Lang. I found copies while clearing my storage unit a few weeks ago, and muttered to my sister: "Oh good, now I can prove I started covering HIV's non existence in 1993."
You never "prove" your innocence on anything. All accusations are designed to be un-answerable, even with documentation. It's in the spiritual nature of the accusation, to be resistant to correction.
One fine day, I often tell myself, I will list it all, compile all the writings, but this will do nothing to get me off the 'baddie' list compiled by post-2020 NV militants, who Kevin Corbett exposed as malevolent, underhanded, fascistic and abusive, in a protest post around 2023. I think it was called "Not In My Name." It decried abuse, targeting, bullying, backstabbing, ad homenein attacks, terrorizing, accusing, list compiling etc. against people said to be apologists for virology, and maybe even Vitamin D, and Ivermectin...that started circa 2021. It was like, not at ALL Co-Intelpro vibes. And Kevin and I vowed: "We won't call them arrivistes. We won't call them grifters. We will only call them "A-historical."
We wanted to keep our good manners.
Imagine a position, (for instance "viruses do not exist") that is BOTH sound, legit, AND a portal for destruction, because of all the vanity it attracts. Ideas and positions can become possessed just as a house or a person can. Beware of being overly drawn to your own beliefs.
So, my position, again:
I don't think the depopulation set need anything to "exist" to kick off mass murder, but for the record, I AM "aware." I AM WELL AWARE of challenges to virology at every level. I'm not a virologist, and the cellular story was not my forte or area of great interest. I was looking at the whole thing from the street. Where people were being murdered and destroyed.
I despair at all the historical distortions of those who cottoned on post 2020, but some are way better and less fanatical and bullying than others.
I get along very well, for example, with Tom Cowan and we have had a wonderful exchange about it all. (2025)
I see Duesberg, blind spots and all, at the place, in a person, where the war was fought, and it was not, repeat not, a scientific war, but a darker animal, barely visible at the time. We must keep things separate.
So, regarding the roots of Virus/No Virus:
The crucible, (which should surprise you if you follow the post 2020 revisionists,) for that "debate"began with Harvey Bialy, Peter Duesberg's scientific biographer and founding editor of Bio/technology. Chaos agents have pitted Duesberg/Mullis et al as virus apologists who couldn't find a bass fiddle in a phone booth and maybe did not even exist themselves. etc.
Funny quote: (In British accent) "I wouldn't give it the steam off my PISS." (Kevin Corbett, when asked about a pseudonymned Mullis attacker who went so far as to say he either didn't invent PCR and didn't necessarily exist.
YES I am aware of ALL challenges and deconstructions to "viruses" both as entities and as pathogens. But I can't seem to REGISTER, since I'm falsely accused by the Eric-Come-Latelys and the Rod Knolls and whatevers, as a virus believer moron and Duesberg apologist.
My work on Duesberg pertains to what the Fauci cabal DID To HIM. This was the blueprint I wrote about.
Truth about viruses is important but a separate thing. I wrote about sociological violence and tyranny against people as well as scientists.
The No Virus post 2020 Sanhedrin turned dark, bullying, traumatizing. So who were THEY? They put ALL of us in a garbage bin, (for "retrovirus/Duesberg" sins) without ever addressing where they had BEEN all these years. (Two of them were from the 90s, the rest were post 2020.)
All they said (the post 2020s) was that if they had been there, they'd have sealed the deal and saved the world. Unfortunately, the world had only second rate cannon fodder to rely on back then, 80s/90s. More perfect dissenters would have put the ball neatly in the net, and done so by way of virology being thoroughly dismantled. Weirdly self-congratulatory, to say you would have done something better if you had done it at all, don't you think?
A-historical, this crowd, they don't even know Harvey Bialy ("Duesbergian") launched the Perth Group into prominence. In 1993.
Before Co-intelpro (one day I'll name names) we all got along. There WAS a civilized rift, a divide, between Perth (HIV not proven to exist) and Duesberg (exists but is harmless) and it pained Eleni greatly, and I wish she could have just accepted that Peter disagreed. Not the end of string beans. The rift got infected, then hideously infected. Lanka appeared after Perth, in mid to late 90s. (He was not part of the Stasi vibe.) Eleni adored Peter. Unfortunately, she allowed somebody very dark to get very close to her. She was pure and unsuspecting. This person later grew a feminine worship cult around her, and took it upon himself to violently bash and attack anybody who, by his measure, didn't get her scientific arguments correct. Duesberg was painted as evil wolf and gatekeeper. But to hundreds of thousands, he is a Raoul Wallenberg. He made sure they didn't get on transport trains to chemical murder.
This basic street level resistance and helping of actual people was its own war front, while the esoteric Perth Sanhedrin identified the battlefield in biological correction.
We couldn't all be as smart as them. But their smartness seemed to obviate empathy for the victims.
It didn't take much "smart" to scream bloody murder about, for instance,AZT.
If I tested positive for "HIV" I'd be perfectly happy to know it was harmless (Duesberg) and would not need it to also not exist (Perth) in order to understand why not to take AZT, or Drano, or anything else that might dissolve my gut lining, and shatter my DNA synthesis. That was the level of the war, the first war, the AZT war. Peter stood before the freight train--as a chemist, speaking as a chemist. That's not enough for some people, but it is more than enough for me.
My deepest trauma wounds came from these people, circa 2007. (Not Perth, but their apostles.)
If they come for me, they know I am in possession of emails that would slaughter their reputations in one key stroke. They've been dining out on my patience for a long time.
The emails have been sent to The Perth Group, who recently expressed remorse for having been associated with them, and told me these people do not speak for them.
I have it all.
But surely we’re kicking Fauci to the corn field now, starting with his “henchman.”
Well, if you're in Southern CA you can go yell at this criminal in person:
Pasadena 5/4, Thousand Oaks 5/5, Redondo Beach 5/6, Long Beach 5/7
www.speakersla.com/speakers/dr-anthony-fauci/