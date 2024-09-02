Tragedy: Reiner Fuellmich's Mother Has Now DIED And He Could Not Say Goodbye
Also, BIG News Is Breaking Any Moment About Something Reiner Himself Dug Up About The Forces That Were Behind The Kidnap Plot
Elsa’s post is here.
I got word from Joseph Molitorisz that BIG news is breaking any moment (in English) at the ICIC Law website, here. Reiner has revealed (so far in German only) details of what HE discovered when he investigated who was behind the plot to capture him in Mexico.
It’s been reported by Roger Bittel, at BittelTV, here.
Meanwhile—
Death Toll Rising All Over The World From Covid Shots
Lioness of Judah Ministry has just published: “STAGGERING: Australian Government Database Exposes Huge Death Toll From COVID Vaccines,” here.
Children, 7 and 9, dead after Covid shots in Australia.
Our sympathy is with Reiner. Our hearts and minds are with him. He remains one of our post Covid and DEADLY vax fighting heroes!
Unjabbed Mick. I'll live longer without corrupt medical intervention.
She still loves Reiner and is proud of him, and he still loves his Mom.
Love is like that...
;-(