Thanks to Emily Duff for bringing this conversation to my attention.

I listened to it and it “made perfect sense,” (though I know better than to pin excessive wonderment on any one person, or persons, or platforms, sources, etc.)

That said, I had the experience listening to this of a Rubix cube being resolved.

It felt like relief.

That one is no longer in a tacky amusement park, expected to have induced reactions to mechanical goblins. That no serious person is still jabbering about “the West” or “Radical Islam,” or any of the lurid emotionalism attached to the Greater Israel project.

I think we all feel the Party Is Over feeling.

What is that?

The “party,” or better to say the confinement, was the sum total of all our emotional (childlike) interpretations about what was happening in the world, since the post 9-11 timeline shift, 2016 (Wikileaks.) For roughly a decade we have in fact, like it or not, been programmed with, as Dixon says, “cartoon versions,” of just about everything. (Including Wikileaks itself.)

Lately I’ve been distressed that so many friends still think the Movie is real.

As Dixon says, the bombs are real, the deaths are real, the trauma is real—but everything is carefully scripted, with all of us programmed to see what we wish to see, while the real thing (transition theater) plays out.