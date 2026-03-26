The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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quintus.meier@gmx.net's avatar
quintus.meier@gmx.net
2h

The view, that somebody is in real, total control, able "to script the world", this, to me, seems even more defeatist or dark an idea, than the the paralysis caused, by fear of a World War 3.

Never accept the evil to win.

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1h

The World Order sets up countless groups to promote any type of idea, and then sets up other groups to fanatically oppose them, but the masters have no dedication to anything except slavery." The World Order Eustace Mullins 1992

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