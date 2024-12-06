"Trauma is not what happens to us, but what we hold inside in the absence of an empathetic witness"

—Peter Levine

I normally don’t like cartoon graphics but the central character in this video moved me deeply. Whoever made it has a genius for drawing the essence of “trauma.”

I’m not only devoted, but shamelessly devoted to exploring trauma, abuse, and healing. I don’t think anything is more “important.”

Let me say that again:

I don’t think anything is more important.

The first “step” to healing is, according to me: Take trauma seriously. Yours, that of your family, that of your friends and that of “strangers.” Take seriously the trauma of public figures, leaders, politicians—many times their presence on the world stage is itself an unhealed trauma symptom.

As I watched this video, I thought about how I would draw “trauma” and what I think it actually is.

Peter Levine, founding father of somatic trauma healing, has written a book in which he finally confesses his own childhood trauma. (A gang rape by neighborhood mobsters who were trying to control his father not to testify against them.)

Even Peter Levine held his trauma inside, writing book after book about releasing trauma.

This video was also in an earlier post tonight.



”Rejection is among the most painful of human emotions.”

—Peter Levine