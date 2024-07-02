Note: Dr. James Thorp and I interviewed Harry Fisher for our book, due out in September. When he spoke to us he had flown all night, from Alaska, and still he did the interview; I really liked him. He is real.

A traveling EMT and later paramedic since 1990s, Harry used to believe vaccines were safe, and began his work of warning people though social media after he witnessed two deaths in one week in a place where people had lined up to take the Pfizer shots. Here’s one of his reports, today:

Harry Fisher’s X account, (where trolls display the outpost of vaccine damage denial/derangement. Incidentally, mockery is often a symptom of psychological decomposition.)

How much do EMTs in America earn?

They are, in their own minds, being over-paid post Covid as EMTs, because of how little they were paid before, but they are extremely underpaid as assassins. It usually costs a lot more to get a person to murder another person.

This is a black spell the likes of which we have never seen.

Ed Dowd just posted this:



We can still find consolation in the guy who walked away from the chair when said EMT worker told the blood-in urine story. The EMT worker, meanwhile, got scolded, for letting one get away.

I’ve always avoided people who are overly interested in money, and now I know why, because as the Bible warns, the love of money is at the root of all evil.

They transformed hundreds of thousands of ordinary Americans into needle assassins. For $50 an hour.

Today I am extremely angry. I went to sleep crying and I woke up crying. Usually I’m numb.

I ask a futile question: How can this be happening?